CoLabs Announces Regulation A+ Stock Offering in its Reimagined Skincare Delivery Technology QuantaSphere® and Growing Business

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoLabs, a biotech firm developing topical products designed for efficiency and safety, today announced the launch of its Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding campaign following the qualification of its Form 1-A offering circular by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a global leader in the controlled delivery of topical cosmetics and drugs, CoLabs’ unique encapsulation technology QuantaSphere® is transforming how we interact and care for our skin, from sun protection to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and more. Now, through a democratized capital structure, CoLabs invites investors of all levels of experience, wealth, and income to join the biotech’s next phase of growth.



The proprietary, patented QuantaSphere® technology features a unique encapsulation system in which millions of microscopic encapsulates provide a delivery vessel to enable active ingredients in topical products to work more effectively and stay where they are applied. This highly advanced technology is designed to control the absorption of drugs and cosmetics into the skin which enter the body, providing a unique delivery vessel that promotes ingredient stability. Founded by Laura Cohen, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon, and academic medical clinician and her daughter Lisa LeBlanc, the female-founded biotech have cultivated twenty years of specialized research to develop the cosmetically elegant technology. CoLabs is developing several product bases to treat a range of skin ailments including skin cancer prevention and treatments, rosacea and acne, develop safer pet care products, anti-parasitics and anti-bacterials.

“Our mission at CoLabs is for everyone to feel confident and safe in their own skin. Through our unique technology, we’ve developed a one-of-kind targeted delivery system that keeps skin care products and their ingredients on the skin where they belong and reduces the unwanted absorption of chemicals into the skin,” said Dr. Laura Cohen, M.D. and Co-founder of CoLabs. “We are looking to reimagine any and every skincare application to be safer, healthier, and more cosmetically elegant. Through our Regulation A+ offering, we’re opening the doors to everyone to invest in the care of the largest organ of the human body, the skin.”

CoLabs first consumer product line featuring QuantaSphere® is KLĒNSKIN, a specially formulated line of SPF 50 sunscreen that stays on top of the skin. Due to QuantaSphere® technology, KLĒNSKIN’s encapsulated SPF formula contains less active chemical ingredients, is non-greasy, non-allergenic, and paraben-free. The sunscreen line features the first and only “Wash-On'' wet skin application sunscreen, a milky body wash that leaves the skin and scalp protected from UV rays. Through QuantaSphere’s® positively charged encapsulates the formula adheres to the skin, which is naturally negatively charged. KLĒNSKIN is the go-to choice in sun protection for busy families, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts looking for convenient options to integrate into their everyday lives.

CoLabs patented microencapsulates are designed to be customizable, bringing the technology industry-wide at scale. The size, thickness, and permeability can be customized for almost any use and testing is already underway with major manufacturers. In addition to QuantaSphere’s® applications in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, CoLabs is developing products for the veterinary healthcare market, agricultural herbicides market, and within global pest control.

Under its Regulation A+ offering, CoLabs plans to raise $19.5 million. Shares are priced at $6.50 each, with a minimum investment of $650, to allow investors of all backgrounds and wealth levels the opportunity to join CoLabs and share ownership in this scalable, breakthrough skincare technology. The funds will be used to expand on marketing efforts, administrative facilities to expand staff and warehouse space, research and development, and more.

Securities are offered pursuant to Regulation A+ by Dalmore Group, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC. Investors are encouraged to read the Offering Circular and exhibits prior to investing.

Learn more about CoLabs visit https://www.colabsintl.com.

About CoLabs:

A female-founded biotech firm and product development company born out of a desire to create smarter, healthier, and more cosmetically elegant topical products. Established in 2008, CoLabs is a global leader in the controlled and targeted delivery of skincare, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other personal care products. With headquarters in Huntington Beach, CA, CoLabs’ encapsulation technology QuantaSphere® places drugs into micro-sized encapsulates that have an electrostatic charge and suspend them in unique formulations. This highly advanced technology is designed to control unwanted absorption of drugs and cosmetics into the skin which enter the body, providing a unique delivery vessel that promotes ingredient efficacy.

About KLĒNSKIN®:

KLĒNSKIN is the culmination of over 20 years of specialized research seeking to create a user-friendly sunscreen that could be showered-on. Developers of the line, CoLabs, utilize a specially engineered capsule of non-allergenic materials to formulate a sun protection that wraps the active ingredients, so they remain topically on the skin, thus creating a protective layer while eliminating any absorption into the skin. This in turn, creates a barrier between the skin and the sun's harmful UV radiation. In addition to making the sunscreen more effective, the technology also allows for greater natural moisturization and hydration with the delivery of conditioners and antioxidants.

Press Contact

FischTank PR