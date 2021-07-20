Intel 471 Malware Intelligence Now Available via Bandura Cyber’s New Cyber Intelligence Marketplace

LEWES, Del., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intel 471, the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams, today announced that the company’s malware intelligence is now available through their partner, Bandura’s Cyber Intelligence Marketplace.

Organizations find themselves falling behind the onslaught of malware and falling prey to cyber attacks. This is often the result of reacting to limited, single point-in-time analysis, which can quickly become irrelevant as cybercriminals adapt and adjust their tactics to bypass protection measures and avoid detection. Continuous monitoring and coverage of the adversary, their operations, and their tools are a necessity. Without this external visibility, organizations are ill-equipped to deploy a proactive and intelligence-led cyber security strategy.

As a leading autonomous cyber intelligence and defense company, Bandura Cyber customers can now easily discover, access, acquire, deploy, and enforce a curated collection of high-quality cyber intelligence data from Intel 471 within minutes. Intel 471’s unique global intelligence draws from sophisticated automated collection capabilities, paired with human intelligence—boots on the ground intelligence professionals in 14 countries—to provide complete real-time monitoring and coverage of the criminal underground and malware activity, including banking trojans, info stealers, loaders, spambots, ransomware and additional emerging threats.

“Every organization, regardless of size, is a target either directly or as part of larger supply chains; however, not every organization can support a robust security analyst team,” said Intel 471 CEO Mark Arena. “Intel 471 specializes in monitoring malware families and actors’ tooling, not just tactical indicators, and maps them to specific business intelligence requirements – to provide any organization with the most actionable and prioritized knowledge of threats. Organizations using Bandura’s Cyber Intelligence Marketplace can be assured that their malware threat intelligence is comprehensive, as well as always up-to-date and quick and easy to deploy.”

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses.

Our TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation- enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with our proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting your use of the platform. Learn more at https://intel471.com/ .

