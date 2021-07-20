Osisko Drilling Returns High-Grade at Windfall

96.7 g/t Au Over 2.2 Metres in Triple Lynx



97.4 g/t Au Over 2.0 Metres in Underdog

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 96 intercepts in 25 drill holes (7 from surface, 18 from underground) and 20 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “The drill program at Windfall continues to deliver positive results. Both headline holes are infill holes from two different zones. Further, the first two intervals in hole OSK-W-21-2123-W5 extended Lynx 4 wireframe-3170 25 meters to depth and the third interval is in an adjacent area currently being modelled. Expansion drilling in the Triple Lynx corridor following up on hole OSK-W-20-2371-W1 which intersected 123 g/t Au over 2.4 meters (see Osisko news release dated April 8, 2021) successfully intercepted this new zone with the last interval in hole OSK-W-21-2275-W7. All these results will be included in the resource estimate update by the end of the year”.

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 96.7 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 29.3 g/t Au over 5.2 metres in WST-21-0824; 49.9 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2503-W1; 97.4 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2512-W1; 69.9 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in OSK-W-21-2522; 67.0 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-21-0791; 28.7 g/t Au over 4.1 metres in WST-21-0797A; 51.9 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-21-2512. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1827-W5 520.7 523.0 2.3 6.06 Caribou_2241

Caribou

including 520.7 521.7 1.0 13.4 OSK-W-21-1882-W4 452.0 454.0 2.0 4.47 Caribou_2232

Caribou

including 453.4 454.0 0.6 14.1 790.9 793.0 2.1 6.17 UDD_4100

Underdog

including 791.2 791.5 0.3 32.4 OSK-W-21-2067-W9 1048.0 1050.0 2.0 10.1 TLX_3183 Triple Lynx 1069.0 1071.0 2.0 6.57 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 1107.6 1111.5 3.9 5.52 TLX_3162

Triple Lynx

including 1110.7 1111.1 0.4 11.9 1114.3 1116.9 2.6 6.47 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including 1115.1 1115.6 0.5 16.0 1122.0 1124.0 2.0 12.3 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including 1123.0 1123.5 0.5 26.1 1126.3 1133.0 6.7 9.09 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including 1126.6 1127.0 0.4 28.0 and 1129.0 1130.0 1.0 24.7 OSK-W-21-2275-W7 793.0 795.2 2.2 13.2 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 794.2 794.5 0.3 37.1 OSK-W-21-2363-W5 700.0 702.0 2.0 3.67 TLX_3177

Triple Lynx

including 700.6 701.4 0.8 9.11 760.0 762.0 2.0 5.15 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 760.5 761.0 0.5 19.7 OSK-W-21-2478-W5 880.8 883.5 2.7 6.94 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 880.8 881.1 0.3 38.8 984.0 986.0 2.0 11.3 TLX_3193

Triple Lynx

including 985.0 985.3 0.3 71.4 OSK-W-21-2479-W5 956.2 958.5 2.3 14.2 UDD_4910

Underdog

including 956.2 956.5 0.3 38.4 964.1 966.3 2.2 5.69 UDD_4514

Underdog

including 965.7 966.3 0.6 20.2 OSK-W-21-2492-W4 886.0 888.0 2.0 4.55 LX4_3417 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-2495-W1 652.2 654.5 2.3 4.20 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 652.2 652.7 0.5 12.3 OSK-W-21-2503-W1 978.0 982.0 4.0 49.9 45.2 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 978.4 979.1 0.7 127 100 1002.9 1005.0 2.1 5.90 TLX_3164

Triple Lynx

including 1004.6 1005.0 0.4 26.8 OSK-W-21-2503-W2 995.0 997.0 2.0 5.99 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 1025.8 1028.0 2.2 9.54 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx 1080.0 1082.0 2.0 37.1 18.1 TLX_3162

Triple Lynx

including 1080.7 1081.0 0.3 227 100 1084.4 1088.0 3.6 5.14 TLX_3162

Triple Lynx

including 1084.4 1084.8 0.4 22.5 OSK-W-21-2512 735.8 738.0 2.2 51.9 26.4 UDD_4104

Underdog

including 736.2 736.7 0.5 212 100 OSK-W-21-2512-W1 765.0 767.0 2.0 97.4 50.1 UDD_4104

Underdog

including 766.0 767.0 1.0 195 100 992.8 994.8 2.0 12.2 UDD_4910

Underdog

including 993.9 994.8 0.9 25.7 OSK-W-21-2520 878.0 880.0 2.0 4.05 UDD_4100

Underdog

including 878.9 879.4 0.5 15.3 OSK-W-21-2522 1003.5 1005.9 2.4 69.9 39.8 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including 1003.9 1004.6 0.7 203 100 OSK-W-21-2528 224.8 227.2 2.4 4.90 Caribou_2100 Caribou OSK-W-21-2531 619.7 621.9 2.2 4.64 Caribou_2233

Caribou

including 621.5 621.9 0.4 22.1 OSK-W-21-2532 512.0 514.0 2.0 10.6 Caribou_2241

Caribou

including 512.0 512.4 0.4 40.5 WST-21-0759 127.9 130.0 2.1 10.5 LXM_3334 Lynx 337.0 341.6 4.6 6.33 TLX_3167

Triple Lynx

including 340.7 341.2 0.5 13.5 588.0 590.1 2.1 25.6 LX4_3427 Lynx 4 663.5 665.5 2.0 34.9 25.7 LX4_3438

Lynx 4

including 665.0 665.5 0.5 137 100 WST-21-0770 529.4 531.4 2.0 7.80 LX4_3430 Lynx 4 WST-21-0791 97.9 101.6 3.7 4.57 LXM_3313 Lynx 163.0 165.0 2.0 13.3 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 163.0 163.9 0.9 29.2 167.5 169.8 2.3 14.8 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 169.3 169.8 0.5 42.0 298.8 301.2 2.4 4.80 LHW_3215

Lynx HW

including 299.6 300.3 0.7 16.0 WST-21-0792 169.5 172.0 2.5 5.69 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 169.5 170.3 0.8 11.8 296.1 298.3 2.2 23.2 LHW_3215

Lynx HW

including 296.1 297.1 1.0 48.8 WST-21-0793A 167.0 169.0 2.0 7.65 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 167.3 167.7 0.4 28.5 240.6 242.6 2.0 4.99 LHW_3221

Lynx HW

including 241.5 242.3 0.8 11.4 WST-21-0794 282.0 284.0 2.0 6.73 LHW_3215 Lynx HW 290.0 292.0 2.0 4.11 LHW_3215

Lynx HW

including 291.3 291.7 0.4 19.9 WST-21-0797A 125.6 127.6 2.0 45.5 23.9 LXM_3334

Lynx

including 126.3 126.7 0.4 208 100 335.3 341.4 6.1 15.5 TLX_3131

Triple Lynx

including 339.3 340.3 1.0 35.5 350.6 354.7 4.1 28.7 25.2 TLX_3167

Triple Lynx

including 353.8 354.2 0.4 136 100 357.0 359.0 2.0 4.51 TLX_3167 Triple Lynx WST-21-0801 287.3 289.9 2.6 21.3 Lynx SW Lynx SW WST-21-0807 325.4 327.8 2.4 3.74 TLX_3167 Triple Lynx 480.8 483.0 2.2 25.1 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including 481.8 482.5 0.7 72.1 WST-21-0816 69.0 71.4 2.4 4.88 Z27_1115 Zone 27 WST-21-0818 67.7 69.9 2.2 5.79 Z27_1115 Zone 27 WST-21-0822 62.4 64.4 2.0 6.39 Z27_1102 Zone 27 117.6 119.8 2.2 16.2 14.2 Z27

Zone 27

including 118.5 118.8 0.3 114 100 WST-21-0824 261.6 263.8 2.2 96.7 27.1 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 262.3 262.8 0.5 406 100 273.8 279.0 5.2 29.3 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 275.0 276.0 1.0 89.0 283.5 285.5 2.0 3.59 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx WST-21-0829 149.0 152.1 3.1 5.66 LXM_3334 Lynx WST-21-0838 344.0 346.0 2.0 4.30 LSW_3556 Lynx SW

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. Z27 = Zone 27, LSW = Lynx Southwest, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, TLX = Triple Lynx and UDD = Underdog.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1432-W3 950.0 952.5 2.5 37.5 32.7 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 951.0 951.5 0.5 124 100 OSK-W-21-1827-W4 1024.3 1026.5 2.2 4.14 Underdog

Underdog

including 1024.3 1024.6 0.3 20.0 OSK-W-21-2067-W8 996.0 999.0 3.0 4.34 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2123-W5 1220.0 1222.0 2.0 5.99 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1220.0 1220.5 0.5 20.2 1233.0 1235.0 2.0 4.61 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1293.3 1295.7 2.4 9.77 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1294.7 1295.7 1.0 19.8 OSK-W-21-2123-W6 1091.0 1093.0 2.0 6.76 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1144.0 1146.0 2.0 3.78 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1176.0 1178.0 2.0 6.57 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1177.3 1177.6 0.3 43.2 OSK-W-21-2275-W7 766.9 769.0 2.1 3.55 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 766.9 767.2 0.3 24.5 782.5 785.0 2.5 5.95 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 783.1 783.6 0.5 14.1 and 784.5 785.0 0.5 14.6 862.0 864.0 2.0 5.04 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 862.5 862.9 0.4 13.4 and 863.7 864.0 0.3 12.6 1113.4 1115.6 2.2 9.82 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2287-W2 1259.0 1261.0 2.0 4.68 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-21-2470-W5 1166.0 1168.2 2.2 7.34 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1166.5 1167.6 1.1 14.6 OSK-W-21-2479-W5 475.0 477.0 2.0 3.79 Z27 Zone 27 842.0 844.0 2.0 8.61 Underdog

Underdog

including 842.5 843.3 0.8 21.4 OSK-W-21-2503-W2 981.0 983.1 2.1 4.27 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1040.0 1042.0 2.0 3.83 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2512-W1 1009.0 1011.0 2.0 43.0 24.6 Underdog

Underdog

including 1009.6 1010.0 0.4 192 100 OSK-W-21-2522-W1 849.0 851.0 2.0 3.76 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-21-2528 283.0 285.0 2.0 4.97 Caribou

Caribou

including 284.3 285.0 0.7 13.4 526.0 528.0 2.0 3.85 Z27 Zone 27 OSK-W-21-2533 252.0 254.0 2.0 5.39 F51 F51 WST-21-0682B 400.0 403.8 3.8 11.9 Lynx SW Lynx SW WST-21-0724 264.6 266.7 2.1 3.98 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 266.2 266.7 0.5 16.6 WST-21-0726 431.5 433.7 2.2 3.97 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 432.3 432.7 0.4 19.3 WST-21-0770 545.4 547.5 2.1 6.94 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 546.4 546.9 0.5 18.5 WST-21-0791 237.9 240.0 2.1 67.0 23.9 Lynx HW

Lynx

including 237.9 238.4 0.5 281 100 WST-21-0793A 235.5 237.6 2.1 3.71 Lynx HW

Lynx

including 236.4 237.3 0.9 7.71 WST-21-0797A 182.9 185.5 2.6 4.04 Lynx Lynx 380.2 382.4 2.2 35.9 24.2 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 382.1 382.4 0.3 186 100 WST-21-0829 359.6 363.0 3.4 6.81 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 362.0 363.0 1.0 15.5

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. SW = Southwest, HW = Hanging Wall, Z27 = Zone 27.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-21-1432-W3 132 -55 1094 453811 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-21-1827-W4 331 -58 1046 452506 5434390 403 2475 OSK-W-21-1827-W5 331 -58 1164 452506 5434390 403 2475 OSK-W-21-1882-W4 328 -58 1074 452469 5434405 400 2450 OSK-W-21-2067-W8 123 -53 1191 453241 5435697 416 3750 OSK-W-21-2067-W9 123 -53 1164 453241 5435697 416 3750 OSK-W-21-2123-W5 126 -57 1332 453235 5435774 409 3800 OSK-W-21-2123-W6 126 -57 1346 453235 5435774 409 3800 OSK-W-21-2275-W7 127 -49 1182 452888 5435583 409 3400 OSK-W-21-2287-W2 116 -53 1392 453607 5435714 404 4075 OSK-W-21-2363-W5 139 -52 1014 452930 5435548 419 3425 OSK-W-21-2470-W5 132 -59 1203 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-21-2478-W5 128 -54 1166 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-21-2479-W5 344 -55 978 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2492-W4 122 -53 945 453687 5435676 401 4125 OSK-W-21-2495-W1 123 -54 1301 453426 5435565 410 3850 OSK-W-21-2503-W1 126 -58 1161 453333 5435641 413 3800 OSK-W-21-2503-W2 126 -58 1199 453333 5435641 413 3800 OSK-W-21-2512 331 -54 1041 452448 5434465 400 2475 OSK-W-21-2512-W1 331 -54 1089 452448 5434465 400 2475 OSK-W-21-2520 337 -56 1140 452596 5434392 401 2550 OSK-W-21-2522 128 -54 1221 453451 5435594 411 3900 OSK-W-21-2522-W1 128 -54 1116 453451 5435594 411 3900 OSK-W-21-2528 333 -54 738 452469 5434682 403 2600 OSK-W-21-2531 344 -62 1188 452566 5434415 403 2550 OSK-W-21-2532 341 -60 1107 452480 5434428 401 2475 OSK-W-21-2533 159 -45 321 453476 5436035 405 4125 WST-21-0682B 129 -64 472 453106 5435066 231 3325 WST-21-0724 131 -64 295 453508 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0726 149 -64 454 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0759 141 -43 680 453321 5435235 54 3600 WST-21-0770 129 -43 835 453374 5435296 -26 3675 WST-21-0791 129 -21 355 453463 5435327 32 3775 WST-21-0792 126 -20 346 453463 5435327 32 3775 WST-21-0793A 127 -16 322 453463 5435327 33 3775 WST-21-0794 121 -11 315 453463 5435327 33 3775 WST-21-0797A 138 -46 751 453321 5435235 54 3600 WST-21-0801 139 -54 418 452954 5435003 253 3175 WST-21-0807 144 -42 508 453321 5435235 54 3600 WST-21-0816 164 -4 109 451960 5434734 250 2175 WST-21-0818 167 1 106 451958 5434734 250 2175 WST-21-0822 129 29 124 451961 5434734 251 2175 WST-21-0824 156 -70 343 453506 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0829 131 -49 576 453258 5435209 96 3525 WST-21-0838 131 -56 366 453106 5435066 231 3325

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Zone 27

Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Underdog

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE“) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

John Burzynski

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone (416) 363-8653