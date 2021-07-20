Penske, ROUSH CleanTech, and Proterra Announce New Collaboration for Next-Generation F-650 Electric Commercial Trucks

All-electric ROUSH CleanTech F-650 to feature Proterra’s industry-leading battery technology systems

ROUSH CleanTech to deliver its first Proterra-powered vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing in 2023

Three companies to collaborate on fleet electrification strategies, including charging, to support end-use customers

Next-generation ROUSH CleanTech F-650 Class 6 commercial vehicle to support a variety of end user applications, including box trucks, airport GSE, utility truck, shuttle bus, and more

LIVONIA, Mich. and BURLINGAME, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three leaders in clean transportation solutions — ROUSH CleanTech, Penske Truck Leasing, and Proterra Inc (“Proterra”) — today announced a new collaboration under which Proterra (NASDAQ: PTRA) will supply its industry-leading battery technology to ROUSH CleanTech for the development of its next-generation Ford F-650 all-electric commercial truck.

ROUSH CleanTech will integrate its advanced clean technology and control systems to leverage Ford’s medium-duty chassis and Proterra’s battery technology to Penske Truck Leasing, which will be the first customer for this next-generation product. In addition, the three companies will collaborate on continued fleet electrification, including charging and an ecosystem of solutions that will make the transition to electric more seamless for fleets.

The all-electric ROUSH CleanTech Ford F-650 is a purpose-built Class 6 commercial electric vehicle that is available in several configurations including utility trucks, shuttle buses, and box trucks.

Built on the Ford’s industry leading F-650 chassis, the vehicle will be equipped with Proterra’s H Series battery systems. Ideal for packaging between frame rails, the Proterra H Series battery system powering the F-650 can provide 165 kilowatt hours of energy to deliver an estimated 125 miles of vehicle range on a single charge, while supporting an available payload of nearly 8,500 lbs. ROUSH CleanTech expects to deliver the next-generation Ford F-650 in Q2 of 2023 to Penske Truck Leasing.

“The goal of the ROUSH CleanTech, Proterra, and Penske collaboration is to remove any and all barriers to help fleets transition to a cleaner future,” said Todd Mouw, president of ROUSH CleanTech. “It’s clear the market is looking for trusted brands like ours to develop innovative technologies while also supporting the entire lifecycle — from vehicle design and development, to infrastructure assistance, after-sales customer support, and more.”

ROUSH CleanTech is backed by decades of advanced vehicle engineering controls and integration experience including battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell from parent company, Roush Enterprises. ROUSH CleanTech’s expertise in electrification includes production design, functional performance validation, compliance testing, assembly set up, and vehicle second-stage manufacturing. ROUSH CleanTech has deployed more than 37,000 advanced clean technology vehicles since 2010 that have accumulated more than 2 billion miles with more than 3,000 commercial, school bus, and public transit fleets.

“We remain committed to being at the forefront of vehicle electrification and making impactful sustainability strides within our industry. This collaboration is another step towards a more sustainable future in trucking,” said Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing. “We plan to deploy and operate these vehicles in multiple markets.”



Penske has been operating, supporting and maintaining alternative-fueled vehicle fleets for more than 30 years, including commercial electric vehicles for a decade. In addition to the next-generation F-650, Penske has introduced light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles to its fleet along with its own heavy-duty EV charging networks.

“Fleet operators need strong partners in electrification. That’s why we are excited to bring our proven electric vehicle technology to long-trusted, leading brands like ROUSH CleanTech and Penske to help electrify commercial vehicle fleets. We look forward to building our relationship together as we deliver the benefits of clean, quiet Proterra Powered vehicles to even more communities and accelerate the transition to a zero-emission future,” said Gareth Joyce, president of Proterra Powered & Energy.

Proterra Powered leverages Proterra’s electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their vehicles. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., Proterra battery packs leverage industry-leading energy density and a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles. Proterra’s best-in-class battery systems have been proven in more than 20 million service miles driven by Proterra transit vehicles and validated through collaborations with world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to power delivery trucks, electric school buses, coach buses, low-floor cutaway shuttle buses, and construction equipment.

