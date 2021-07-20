iManage Achieves Level 2 Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) Certification from Cloud Security Alliance

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced it has achieved Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) Level 2 certification, a rigorous third-party independent assessment of the security of a cloud service provider (CSP).



The STAR program’s publicly available registry recognizes assurance requirements and maturity levels of CSPs. It enables cloud customers to assess their security provider’s competency to deliver cloud services with strict and transparent security and privacy controls.

The certification demonstrates that a cloud service provider conforms to the applicable requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 management system standard and has addressed requirements critical to cloud security as outlined in the CSA Cloud Controls Matrix criteria. CSA STAR Level 2 certification verifies for cloud customers the use of best practices and the security posture of the iManage Cloud and iManage Closing Folders.

“Protecting and securing customer data is of utmost importance to iManage and its customers,” said Martin Ward, Director of Security, Governance, and Compliance, iManage. “Earning the CSA STAR certification highlights our commitment to providing industry-leading, best-practices security for the iManage global cloud infrastructure. The robust controls of the iManage Cloud security compliance program help customers demonstrate to their internal stakeholders and clients the breadth of security measures in place at iManage to protect customer data and maintain security and compliance in the cloud.”

iManage security practices consistently exceed industry standards, supported by the ongoing expansion of the company’s security compliance certification and achievements.

The iManage certificate, issued by Schellman and Company, is available for download from the CSA STAR registry. In addition, iManage’s CSA STAR Level 1 Self-Assessment and the completed the Consensus Assessments Initiative questionnaire (CAIQ) are also available on the registry.

