Lawsuit for Investors in Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On March 2, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Apache Corporation over alleged securities laws violations.

The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High, that Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported, that these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of Apache’s operations in the Permian Basin, and that as a result, Apache’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.