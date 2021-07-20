New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High-performance Computing (HPC) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106018/?utm_source=GNW

The market has been augmented by the continued investment from hardware providers to develop solutions that support these capabilities. The surging demand for short product development cycles (PLCs), along with a need to maintain persistent quality, becomes nearly impossible to address in real-time without using the right tools and advanced technologies. The adoption of HPC systems with computer-aided engineering software for high-fidelity modeling simulation is on the rise among various industries, such as automotive and healthcare robotics.



- Physical simulation, optimization, and machine learning (ML) in varied industrial applications, including financial modeling and life science simulation, are some of the examples where HPC plays a critical role in solving complex problems within time. Additionally, the regulatory requirements for energy consumption, sustainability and safety, and the cost pressure are at the top across the world, which is rapidly increasing, resulting in increased complexity for the engineers in the field for development. In the aerospace and defense sector, the companies are highly emphasizing on reducing the production cost with increased production rate. HPC software solutions enable these companies to provide accurate multi-scale and multi-physics simulation solutions by leveraging the simulation at the design phase, cutting off physical testing.

- The HPC market is experiencing a hardware challenge over the years, as the trend has always been processor-driven. In 2000, the most powerful supercomputer boasted peak performance of 3.2 teraflops (TF), whereas, it is 187.7 peak petaflops (PF), an increase in core count by 228 times. Additionally, the current generation of HPC also needs to be providing adequate memory capacity to handle data-intensive workloads. Hence, packaging a higher average number of processors, memory parts, and other components in HPC systems creates a challenge. HPC services are also getting traction in recent years. These services are the majority in terms of consultation, deployment, and maintenance. Companies, such as HPE, have mentioned focusing on providing HPC services, such as advisory services and professional services for integration and installation.

- Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team has said partnering with HPE to get an assist with its high -performance racing cars with advanced IT engineering. The company has gained from HPE’s professional service, HPE Pointnext, for new technology advantages to power its drivers around the track. With this deployment, the team is enabled with efficient data tackling capability for better insight into its data and reduced development time and iterations that lead to better team performance. Moreover, cloud-based HPC solutions are gaining traction in the market due to their cost-effective pay-as-you-go pricing model. This has become a critical factor in driving the market as the volume, variety, and velocity of data generated have evolved exponentially and are expected to further increase with the 5G technology already getting adoption.

- Predominantly, government agencies, research institutions, and universities are likely to benefit from cloud-based HPC solutions. The traditional electronic methodology has been time-consuming and has increased complexity with the high number of variables to be simulated at a time. By adopting the HPC software, time and complexity are reduced. HPC is recognized as one of the powerful tools to combat against COVID-19. Folding home is one of the projects lead by OCF for simulating protein dynamics, which includes the process of protein folding and the movement of proteins created in various diseases. The University of Aberdeen, the Plymouth Marine Laboratory, and the University of East Anglia have joined this project to run simulations of different protein dynamics on their computers and provide new opportunities for developing therapeutics.



Key Market Trends

Life Science and Healthcare is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- According to HPC Wire, advances in genomics, precision medicine, the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and digital imaging, and the increasing proliferation of medical IoT and mobile devices have resulted in an explosive growth of structured and unstructured healthcare-related data. For instance, it is expected that by 2020, the amount of medical data that is being generated in the world will double by every 73 days, where a typical healthcare consumer in the developed countries is expected to contribute to this by creating 1,200 terabytes of data in a lifetime.

- In June 2021, the UK government and IBM announced a five-year EUR 210 million (USD 297.5 million) artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing collaboration for making new discoveries and developing sustainable technologies in various industries ranging from life sciences to manufacturing. The program will hire 60 scientists, interns, and students to work under the IBM Research and the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) to apply AI, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics, quantum computing, and cloud technologies” to advance research in areas, like materials development, life sciences, environmental sustainability, and manufacturing.

- The adoption of AI in the medical sector, to help the healthcare professionals in diagnostics, has been a massive enabler to the approval of these solutions in the industry application. For instance, AI Image recognition has been an enormous enabler for the doctor’s inaccurate diagnosis of cancer or other such diseases but going through a vast set of collected data to conclude. Such systems have been crucial in reducing the already existing workload in the sector. Moreover, software plays a critical role in utilizing the potential of the HPC and supercomputing capabilities by building a healthcare professional platform that enables the core components necessary for precision medicine.

- Additionally, these also bring the power to offer the data scientists the insights beyond the image and sequence analysis and enable computational modeling. The researchers become able to use the analytics tools, machine-learning frameworks extended to big-graph analytics. Genomic Analysis, Molecular Dynamics, Clinical trial Simulation of drugs, and Medical imaging are few of the significant application that has experienced an expedited adoption of HPC capabilities. Vendors with prior experience and a platform that offers data privacy and secrecy are better placed in the competitive scenario in the industry segment. The end-users are highly regulated and are impacted by the goodwill.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



- The North American region is known for its early adoption of advanced technologies driven by healthy technology development in the United States and Canada. Amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, Forbes has mentioned high-performance computing as one of the most valuable weapons against the fight. As of April 13, 2020, there were more than 5,60,000 active coronavirus cases in the country. Whereas, the figure crossed the count of 24,000 in Canada. In response to this, in April 2020, the Federal Government initiated a COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium to bring together governments, industries, and academia, and provide access to the powerful high-performance computing resources. Such developments are expected to fast-track opportunities in the healthcare sector.

- In April 2021, OpenFive, a provider of customizable, silicon-focused solutions with differentiated IP, announced the successful tape out of a high-performance SoC on TSMC’s N5 process, with integrated IP solutions targeted for HPC/AI, networking, and storage solutions. Combined with OpenFive advanced 2.5D packaging solutions and high performance, low power, and low latency HBM/D2D interface IP, designers can now create systems-on-chip (SoCs) that pack more compute power into smaller form factors for AI and HPC applications.

- This consortium has access to over 366 petaflops with a total computing power of 2,839,772 CPU cores and 36,058 Nvidia GPUs, and more resources are being added. This is being done with the collaboration of almost all the key HPC vendors in the country along with several national laboratories, such as Argonne National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), and Sandia National Laboratories contributing resources and compute power. To date, the ORNL has conducted more than 8,000 possible compound simulations for those that bind to the coronavirus’s main “spike” protein.

- With the presence of key players in the market, including NVIDIA, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, and AMD, the demand for high-performance computing in the region is expected to witness significant growth. In February 2020, the US Department of Defense announced to upgrade all of its high-performance computing (HPC) solution for performing complex calculations by investing over USD 26.5 million to Cray under HPC Modernization program. In this agreement, the company has mentioned providing Cray HPC-optimized software stack, consisting of Cray Linux Environment and Cray Programing Environment and the Cray XC50 supercomputer system.

- The White House’s Budget for the fiscal year 2021 proposed an investment of over USD 475 million for exascale computing to secure its place as the leading country (United States) in supercomputer space. The investment is also aimed to achieve a fivefold improvement in application performance over the Summit system at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility in the United States. Moreover, the US Navy Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Centre in Mississippi has mentioned looking forward to installing the Cray-AMD HPC system to be the most powerful supercomputer in US DoD to date. The 12.8 petaflop machine is designed to provide users from all the services and Defense agencies and is estimated to enter production early in the fiscal year 2021.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in the high-performance computing market is high and is highly fragmented. Market incumbents, such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, and IBM Corporation, have considerable influence on the overall market. Vendors of high-performance computing are increasingly focusing on delivering enhanced solutions that can cater to various requirements.



- June 2021 - Travelport named Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud partner, while outlining plans to draw on the tech giant’s portfolio to boost the performance and scalability of its operations. AWS, apart from offering cloud capabilities, will use other technologies, including HPC, storage, security, analytics, machine learning, and databases, to deliver faster, easier, and more personalized travel booking experience to Travelport.

- April 2021 - NVIDIA announced a series of collaboration to allows and combine NVIDIA GPUs and software with Arm-based CPUs. The initiatives include combining AWS Graviton2-based Amazon EC2 instances with NVIDIA GPUs; supporting the development of scientific and AI applications with a new HPC Developer Kit; boosting video analytics and security features at the edge; and creating a new class of Arm-based PCs with NVIDIA RTX GPUs.

- November 2020 - Dassault Systemes completed the acquisition of Medidata Solutions Inc., whose clinical expertise and cloud-based solutions power the smarter development and commercialization of treatments. The acquisition positions Dassault Systemes to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine and patient-centric experience through a comprehensive offering that reflects a deep understanding of healthcare, its ecosystem, and market needs.



