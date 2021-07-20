Zogby Focus Groups Challenge Misconceptions About Relations Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated

Washington, DC, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two recent focus groups conducted by Zogby Strategies in conjunction with Children’s Health Defense discussed the current push from state governments and other entities to make COVID vaccines mandatory. One focus group included adults who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, while the other was made up of adults who received the COVID-19 shots.

Key takeaways include:

The unvaccinated group was split between “anti-vaxxers” and “vaccine hesitant” depending on whether or not the discussion centered on the COVID-19 vaccine or vaccines in general, a clear distinction to this group, as well as a nuance often missed in mainstream reporting. While the unvaccinated participants appear largely unmovable regarding taking the COVID-19 vaccine, many in the group see the benefits of other vaccines.

Participants in both groups believed that pharmaceutical companies should be held accountable for injuries and deaths from vaccines. Some participants in each group were unaware vaccine manufacturers are not held liable in these cases.

The vaccinated group, while unmovable in their stance on vaccines, displayed two nuances: although they think anti-vaxxers are “misinformed”, they recognize “experiences have shaped the unvaccinated”, that they too would likely have a similar stance had they “witnessed a vaccine injury”, and can respect that anti-vaxxers “don’t want things forced into their bodies that they believe to be harmful.” Ultimately, the vaccinated respected the argument “my body, my choice.

The vaccinated participants largely spoke out against State mandates and almost unanimously argued it is “authoritarian.” Almost half also agreed removing vaccine exemptions (religious, philosophical, medical) is a move towards mandates and that it “isn’t a good thing.”

When asked about their go to source of information regarding websites or personalities, the unvaccinated did not point to any. A follow up question asked what news they consume daily or weekly, the common denominator was local news and news feed apps. Participants of this group commonly stated they “weigh the facts reported”, and that “experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have made a mockery of science."

“These in-depth and balanced focus groups revealed so much grey area in what is often portrayed as a black and white, highly contentious debate between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups,” said CHD Executive Director Laura Bono. “There are so many nuances and, more importantly, there is potential for mutual respect between the two groups when listening takes priority over labeling.”



