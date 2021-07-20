US Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry Report 2021: Prescription Drugs, Generic Drugs, OTC Medicines, Clinical Trial Landscape

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry in the US - Forecast and Analysis 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the COVID-19 having made a severe impact on various industries in the United States, it is challenging to predict precisely how the pharmaceutical and healthcare market will be performing in a short time. However, there is no doubt that the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been affected seriously. With the economic slowdown setting in due to the pandemic, the US pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is expected to decelerate in the short term.



The US pharmaceutical industry is a highly globalized industry dominated by multinational companies that engage in significant business activity in many countries and whose products are distributed and marketed worldwide.

Over the past few decades, the industry has undergone dramatic structural changes, with the rise of the biotechnology sector, substantial growth in demand driven by demographics and substitution away from other therapeutic modalities such as surgery, and increased competition from globally active generic manufacturers.



The report covers the following data:

An in-depth coverage of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the US by sectors along with an analysis of how the COVID-19 pandemic is effecting the industry.

We analyze the segments of prescription drugs, generic drugs, OTC medicines, and also analyze the landscape for clinical trials in the US.

A SWOT analysis of the US pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

A Porter's Five Forces Strategic Analysis of the US pharmaceutical and healthcare Industry is included that looks at the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, competitive rivalry in the industry, and the threat of new entrants and industry substitution.

We take an up-close view of the regulatory framework governing the US pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

Competition in the industry, along with an in-depth analysis of the major players like AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Glaxo Smith Kline, and many others are included.

Key Topics Covered:



A. Executive Summary



B. Industry Definition



C. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry in the US

C.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

C.2 Pharmaceutical Sector Analysis

C.3 Healthcare Sector Analysis

C.4 Market for Prescription Drugs

C.5 Market for Patented Drugs

C.6 Market for OTC Medicines

C.7 Market for Generic Drugs

C.8 Clinical Trials in the US



D. US Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry: SWOT Analysis

D.1 Strengths to Build Upon

D.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

D.3 Opportunities to Exploit

D.4 Threats to Overcome



E. US Pharmaceutical Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

E.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

E.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

E.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

E.4 Threat of New Entrants

E.5 Threat of Substitutes



F. Chronic Medical Conditions in the US

F.1 Overview

F.2 Alzheimer's Disease

F.3 Arthritis

F.4 Cancer

F.5 Cardiovascular Disease

F.6 Diabetes

F.7 Obesity



G. Regulatory Framework of the Industry

G.1 Overview

G.2 Regulations for New Drugs

G.3 The American Health Care Act

G.4 Other Regulations

G.4.1 Prescription Drug User Fee Act

G.4.2 Regulations governing Generic Drugs

G.4.3 Bolar Amendment

G.4.4 Regulations governing Biosimilars

G.4.5 Regulations governing OTC Medicines

G.4.6 Tax Reform Bill

G.4.7 Pricing and Reimbursement Regime

G.4.8 Proposition 61 - The California Drug Price Relief Act

G.4.9 Senate Bill No. 17

G.4.10 Regulations governing Promotion of Pharmaceuticals

G.4.11 What does the Payer Landscape look like?

G.5 Challenges with Intellectual Property Rights



H. Import/Export of Pharmaceuticals



I. Competition in the Industry

I.1 Competitive Landscape

I.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Competition

I.3 Impacts on Competition

I.4 Competition in the Generic Drugs Sector

I.5 Competition in the US Pharmacy Sector

I.6 Competition in the US Drug Distribution Market



J. Forecast: Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry in the US

J.1 Outlook of the US Pharmaceutical Industry

J.2 Outlook of the US Healthcare Industry

J.3 Outlook for Prescription Drugs Sector

J.4 Outlook for Patented Drugs Market

J.5 Outlook for OTC Medicine Market

J.6 Outlook for the Generic Drugs Market



K. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry: Major Players

AbbVie

Amgen

Apotex

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

