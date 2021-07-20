Global Advanced Displays Market Report 2021-2031 with Profiles of Over 330 Product Developers from SMEs to Multi-national Electronics Companies

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Displays 2021-2031: Flexible & Rollable Displays, Automotive Displays & Lighting, Smart Glasses & VR/AR/MR, Quantum Dot Displays, MicroLEDs, OLEDs, AI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Displays 2021-2031 provides a comprehensive and up-to-date guide to the global advanced displays technologies market and applications in a range of devices, from foldable smartphone displays to digital signage.

Markets and technologies covered in-depth include flexible & rollable displays, automotive displays and lighting, smart glasses & VR/AR/MR, quantum dot displays, digital signage, microLEDs, OLEDs, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in displays.

Report contents include:

Current state of the art and products

Recent industry developments and trends

Global revenues by market, 2018-2031

Profiles of over 330 product developers from SMEs to multi-national electronics companies. Companies profiled include Keiron Printing Technologies, CHASM Advanced Materials, Tianma, Dexerials Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., VueReal Inc., Flexbright Oy, Samsung, Seoul Semiconductor/Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd., Dispelix Oy, SCHOTT, kBOE Display Technology Co. Ltd., Etulipa, FRONICS, iBeam Materials, eMagin, QustomDot, Cynora, and OTI Lumionics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 REPORT AIMS AND OBJECTIVES

2 DISPLAY INDUSTRY-MARKET STATUS AND OUTLOOK

3 FLEXIBLE AND PRINTED DISPLAYS

3.1 Current state of the art

3.2 OTFT materials for LCD and electrophoretic displays

3.3 Foldable and rollable smartphones

3.4 Foldable and rollable displays

3.5 OLCD Glass-Free Flexible Displays

3.6 Flexible lighting

3.7 Flexible electrophoretic displays

3.8 Outdoor displays and signage

3.8.1 Reflective Displays

3.8.2 Energy harvesting

3.9 Electrowetting displays

3.10 Electrochromic displays

3.11 Flexible organic liquid crystal displays

3.12 Global market revenues 2018-2031

3.13 Company profiles

4 AUTOMOTIVE DISPLAYS AND LIGHTING

4.1 Electric vehicles

4.2 Interior displays and lighting

4.2.1 OLED and flexible displays

4.2.2 Transparent OLEDs

4.3 Exterior displays and lighting

4.4 Global market revenues 2018-2031 (Millions USD)

4.5 Company profiles

5 SMART GLASSES AND HEAD-MOUNTED DISPLAYS (VR, AR, MR, Vision Loss and Eye Trackers)

5.1 Products

5.2 Virtual Reality (VR) devices

5.3 Augmented (AR) headsets and smart glasses

5.4 Mixed Reality (MR) smart glasses

5.5 Global market size

5.6 Company profiles

6 QUANTUM DOTS IN ADVANCED DISPLAYS

6.1 Properties

6.2 Synthesis

6.3 Types

6.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials

6.3.2 Cadmium free quantum dots

6.3.3 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

6.3.4 Perovskite quantum dots (PQDs)

6.4 Quantum dots in advanced displays

6.4.1 LCDS vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs/QLEDs

6.4.1.1 Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)

6.4.2 QD-LCD TVs/QLEDs

6.4.3 Quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) for current QLEDs

6.4.4 Quantum Dot on Glass (QDOG)

6.4.5 Quantum dot colour filters

6.4.6 Quantum dots on-chip

6.4.7 Electroluminescent quantum dots

6.4.7.1 QD-Micro-LEDs

6.4.8 Flexible QD displays

6.4.8.1 Flexible QLEDs

6.4.9 Transparent QD displays

6.4.10 Samsung QD Display

6.4.11 LG's "QNED" LCD TVs

6.5 Global market for quantum dots in TVs and displays

6.5.1 QD-TV unit sales 2016-2031

6.5.2 QD Monitor Unit sales 2015-2031

6.6 Company profiles

7 MICROLEDS

7.1 The MiniLED market

7.2 The MicroLED market

7.3 The Global display market

7.3.1 Display technologies assessment

7.4 Motivation for use of MicroLEDs

7.5 MicroLEDs applications

7.6 Market and technology challenges

7.7 Industry developments 2020-2021

7.8 CES 2021

7.9 Market activity in China

7.10 Global shipment forecasts for MicroLEDs

7.10.1 Units

7.10.2 TECHNOLOGY AND MANUFACTURING ANALYSIS

7.10.2.1 MiniLED (mLED) vs MicroLED (LED)

7.11 Development

7.11.1 Sony

7.12 Types

7.13 Comparison to LCD and OLED

7.14 MicroLED displays

7.15 Advantages

7.15.1 Transparency

7.15.2 Borderless

7.15.3 Flexibility

7.16 Costs

7.17 Manufacturing

7.17.1 Epitaxy and Chip Processing

7.17.2 Assembly Technologies

7.17.3 Full colour conversion

7.17.3.1 Phosphor Colour Conversion LEDs

7.17.3.2 Quantum dots colour conversion

7.18 MICROLED TVs

7.18.1 The market in 2021

7.18.2 Samsung

7.18.3 LG

7.18.3.1 MAGNIT MicroLED TV

7.18.4 Unit shipments 2020-2027

7.19 MICROLED SMARTWATCHES AND WEARABLES

7.20 MICROLED SMARTPHONES

7.21 MICROLED FLEXIBLE, STRETCHABLE AND FOLDABLE DISPLAYS

7.22 MICROLED BIOTECHNOLOGY AND MEDICAL DISPLAYS

7.23 MICROLED AUTOMOTIVE DISPLAYS

7.23.1 Applications

7.23.2 Head-up display (HUD)

7.23.3 Headlamps

7.23.4 Product developers

7.24 MICROLED VIRTUAL (VR) AND AUGMENTED REALITY (AR)

7.25 MICROLED TRANSPARENT DISPLAYS

7.25.1 Applications

7.25.2 Product developers

7.26 Company profiles

8 ADVANCED OLEDs

8.1 OLED compared to LCD

8.2 Flexible AMOLEDs

8.3 Flexible PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

8.4 Fluorescent OLED materials

8.5 Phosphorescent organic light-emitting diodes (PHOLED)

8.6 OLED displays with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

8.7 TADF

8.8 Printed OLED displays

8.9 Transparent OLED display

8.10 Global market revenues 2018-2031 (Millions USD)

8.11 Company profiles

9 REFERENCES

