Sharp Joins Via Licensing’s 4G Multi-Generational Patent Pool

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, today announced that Sharp has joined the company’s industry-leading 4G Multi-Generational Wireless standard essential patent licensing program as a licensee.



“The addition of Sharp to Via’s wireless patent program demonstrates the continued market demand for our comprehensive, transparent licensing solutions,” said Joe Siino, President of Via Licensing. “Implementors around the world appreciate Via’s expertise in addressing the spectrum of challenges and opportunities when deploying essential wireless technologies.”

Via’s 4G-MG multi-party patent licensing program provides product manufacturers a fair, transparent and cost-effective license to all of our licensors’ 3G (W-CDMA) and 4G (LTE/LTE-A/LTE Advanced Pro) essential patents and offers innovators an efficient solution to obtain a fair return for their investment in innovation.

Companies offering their LTE and W-CDMA standard essential patents through Via’s licensing program include Alfred Consulting, China Mobile, Conversant Wireless, Deutsche Telekom, Dolby, Fraunhofer, Godo Kaisha IP Bridge, HFI Innovation (a MediaTek Subsidiary), HP Enterprise, Innovative Sonic, KDDI, KPN, Lenovo (including Motorola Mobility subsidiary), NTT DoCoMo, SK Telecom, Technology in Ariscale, Telecom Italia, TNO, Verizon, Vodafone, and Wireless Innovations.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

