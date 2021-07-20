PSYC Launches Paid Media Partnership Services for Growing Medicinal Psychedelics Industry

PSYC Leverages Use of Its Expanding Psychedelic Spotlight Platform

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company has begun the initial launch of its paid media partnership services that will be offered through its Psychedelic Spotlight platform and intended to be marketed to the growing number of companies within the emerging medicinal psychedelics industry.

According to the Company, over the past 12 months there has been a steady influx of companies entering the medicinal psychedelics industry, and many of which have opted to go public via a variety of public market platforms such as the OTC, TSX, and NASDAQ. And, from the Company’s perspective, this has, in part, contributed to an increase in general interest surrounding the industry as a whole and therefore, in the Company’s opinion, has served as a contributing factor to the continued growth and expansion of its Psychedelic Spotlight media platform over the last several months.

“Through Psychedelic Spotlight, I believe we have gained an incredibly strong grasp on this industry, established a trusted reputation within it, and have become a recognized voice for both the many different companies, advocates, and individuals who are involved in it directly or indirectly,” Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “The value opportunity that I believe this creates for PSYC is truly unique. We have an opportunity to leverage our platform, our knowledge and understanding of both the industry and public markets, and the talents of our experienced team of writers and content developers to help companies more effectively showcase who they are and the value they have the potential of delivering to what is, in my opinion, becoming one of the most exciting and dynamic industries out there. And perhaps most importantly, I believe this also has the potential of positioning us to establish our initial revenue stream through Psychedelic Spotlight and as we continue to explore other value-driven opportunities intended to further expand our presence within the medicinal psychedelics industry.”

To coincide and contribute to the facilitation of the launch of these services, the Company has added Ms. Swati Sharma to its team as a Media Partnership Manager, and Mr. Greg Gilman as a Lead Copy Editor. The Company anticipates for each of them to play an integral role in the expansion of the Psychedelic Spotlight platform in addition to the suite of services it will provide to companies within the medicinal psychedelics industry as well as other emerging and related sectors within the health and wellness space.

The Company also wishes to announce that in the month of June, Psychedelic Spotlight achieved over 135K page views setting a new record for the site.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

