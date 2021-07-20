GATX Corporation Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results

- Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $5.5 million or $0.15 per diluted share
- Results include a non-cash, net negative impact of $39.7 million or $1.10 per diluted share related to an enacted tax rate increase in the United Kingdom
- Company increases 2021 full-year earnings guidance to $4.30-$4.50 per diluted share
CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today reported 2021 second-quarter results. Results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 are summarized below:
|Three Months Ended
June 30
|Six Months Ended
June 30
|Per Diluted Share
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|0.15
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.17
|$
|2.38
|Income from Discontinued Operations
|—
|0.06
|—
|0.04
|Total
|$
|0.15
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.17
|$
|2.42
2021 second-quarter net income from continuing operations was $5.5 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $37.0 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Net income from continuing operations for the first six months of 2021 was $42.0 million or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $84.2 million or $2.38 per diluted share in the prior year period. The 2021 second-quarter and year-to-date results include a net negative impact of $39.7 million or $1.10 per diluted share related to an enacted tax rate increase in the United Kingdom and a net negative impact of $3.4 million or $0.09 per diluted share attributed to debt extinguishment costs associated with an early redemption. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
Net income from discontinued operations in the second-quarter and year-to-date periods of 2021 was zero, compared to $2.3 million or $0.06 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the first six months of 2020.
"We continued to see improvement in Rail North America's operating environment in the second quarter, as rail carloads increased and industry cars in storage decreased from last quarter and the prior year," said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. "GATX's fleet utilization increased to 98.5% at quarter end and our renewal success rate was 77.5%. Absolute lease rates across the majority of our fleet increased for the fourth quarter in a row, and we continue to operate more efficiently in our maintenance network. We expect these favorable trends to remain for the rest of this year.
"As expected, Rail International performed well, and we are progressing against our goal of growing and diversifying our fleet in Europe. Second-quarter fleet utilization at GATX Rail Europe remained high at 98.4% and renewal lease rates continue to be higher than expiring rates for most car types. Underlying demand for our railcars remains strong in Europe and India. However, fleet growth at Rail India during the quarter was constrained by COVID-19-related manufacturing disruptions. In the Portfolio Management segment, Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates' operations remain challenged as demand for long-haul passenger flights continues to be hampered by COVID-19 travel restrictions."
Mr. Kenney concluded, "We are encouraged by the continuing recovery in the North American railcar leasing market and our other segments are performing in line with our expectations. Therefore, we are increasing our 2021 full-year earnings estimate to $4.30 to $4.50 per diluted share, from our previous guidance of $4.00 to $4.30 per diluted share. This guidance excludes any impact from Tax Adjustments and Other Items."
RAIL NORTH AMERICA
Rail North America reported segment profit of $77.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $50.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Higher segment profit was primarily a result of higher gains on asset dispositions, reflective of a robust secondary market for railcar sales. Year to date, Rail North America reported segment profit of $143.3 million, compared to $122.0 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in year-to-date 2021 results was predominantly driven by higher gains on asset dispositions and lower maintenance expense, partially offset by lower revenue.
At June 30, 2021, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was comprised of approximately 114,800 cars, including approximately 12,700 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.
Fleet utilization was 98.5% at the end of the second quarter, compared to 97.8% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.7% at the end of the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was negative 6.7%. This compares to negative 18.1% in the prior quarter and negative 28.0% in the second quarter of 2020. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the second quarter was 29 months, compared to 30 months in the prior quarter and 31 months in the second quarter of 2020. Rail North America’s investment volume during the second quarter was $106.4 million.
Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release.
RAIL INTERNATIONAL
Rail International’s segment profit was $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $20.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Year-to-date 2021, Rail International reported segment profit of $49.1 million, compared to $33.9 million for the same period of 2020. Results in the comparative periods were favorably impacted by more railcars on lease and by changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
At June 30, 2021, GATX Rail Europe’s (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 26,700 cars. Utilization was 98.4%, compared to 98.2% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.4% at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Segment profit year-to-date 2021 was $18.3 million, compared to $38.8 million for the same period of 2020. The decrease in second-quarter and year-to-date segment profit was due to lower share of affiliates’ earnings from the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates, resulting from lower income from operations and lower remarketing income, partially offset by GATX Engine Leasing earnings.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company (ASC). The ASC business segment is accounted for as discontinued operations. Results for discontinued operations are summarized below:
|(Income per diluted share)
|Three Months Ended
June 30
|Six Months Ended
June 30
|Discontinued Operations
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Operations, net of taxes
|$
|—
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Gain on sale of ASC, net of taxes
|—
|0.10
|—
|0.10
|Total Discontinued Operations
|$
|—
|$
|0.06
|$
|—
|$
|0.04
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.
|GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
June 30
|Six Months Ended
June 30
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|287.6
|$
|269.3
|$
|568.2
|$
|540.0
|Marine operating revenue
|5.1
|3.3
|8.7
|6.6
|Other revenue
|24.4
|27.9
|46.0
|53.3
|Total Revenues
|317.1
|300.5
|622.9
|599.9
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|76.6
|82.3
|150.9
|168.1
|Marine operating expense
|5.5
|3.2
|10.1
|7.3
|Depreciation expense
|91.5
|81.6
|180.1
|162.0
|Operating lease expense
|10.2
|12.5
|21.1
|25.8
|Other operating expense
|11.4
|9.2
|21.6
|17.7
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|47.8
|43.4
|94.9
|83.8
|Total Expenses
|243.0
|232.2
|478.7
|464.7
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|34.7
|6.0
|57.2
|33.4
|Interest expense, net
|(50.0
|)
|(47.4
|)
|(103.6
|)
|(92.9
|)
|Other expense
|(8.1
|)
|(3.0
|)
|(9.4
|)
|(11.0
|)
|Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings
|50.7
|23.9
|88.4
|64.7
|Income taxes
|(13.6
|)
|(4.7
|)
|(22.0
|)
|(17.8
|)
|Share of affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes
|(31.6
|)
|17.8
|(24.4
|)
|37.3
|Net Income from Continuing Operations
|5.5
|37.0
|$
|42.0
|$
|84.2
|Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes
|Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|—
|$
|(1.3
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(2.2
|)
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes
|—
|3.6
|—
|3.6
|Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes
|—
|2.3
|$
|—
|$
|1.4
|Net Income
|$
|5.5
|$
|39.3
|$
|42.0
|$
|85.6
|Share Data
|Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
|$
|0.16
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.19
|$
|2.41
|Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations
|—
|0.06
|—
|0.04
|Basic earnings per share from consolidated operations
|$
|0.16
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.19
|$
|2.45
|Average number of common shares
|35.4
|34.9
|35.3
|34.9
|Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|$
|0.15
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.17
|$
|2.38
|Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
|—
|0.06
|—
|0.04
|Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations
|$
|0.15
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.17
|$
|2.42
|Average number of common shares and common share equivalents
|36.0
|35.4
|35.9
|35.4
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.48
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.96
|GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(In millions)
|June 30
|December 31
|2021
|2020
|Assets
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|417.9
|$
|292.2
|Restricted Cash
|0.2
|0.4
|Receivables
|Rent and other receivables
|83.3
|74.7
|Finance leases (as lessor)
|66.5
|74.0
|Less: allowance for losses
|(6.5
|)
|(6.5
|)
|143.3
|142.2
|Operating Assets and Facilities
|10,923.4
|10,484.0
|Less: allowance for depreciation
|(3,340.7
|)
|(3,313.3
|)
|7,582.7
|7,170.7
|Lease Assets (as lessee)
|Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation
|286.3
|335.9
|Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation
|49.5
|37.5
|335.8
|373.4
|Investments in Affiliated Companies
|561.4
|584.7
|Goodwill
|140.3
|143.7
|Other Assets
|218.9
|230.3
|Total Assets
|$
|9,400.5
|$
|8,937.6
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|$
|165.8
|$
|147.3
|Debt
|Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities
|17.9
|23.6
|Recourse
|5,803.1
|5,329.0
|5,821.0
|5,352.6
|Lease Obligations (as lessee)
|Operating leases
|298.7
|348.6
|Finance leases
|43.6
|33.3
|342.3
|381.9
|Deferred Income Taxes
|971.2
|962.8
|Other Liabilities
|128.8
|135.6
|Total Liabilities
|7,429.1
|6,980.2
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|1,971.4
|1,957.4
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|9,400.5
|$
|8,937.6
|GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|(In millions)
|Rail
North America
|Rail
International
|Portfolio
Management
|Other
|GATX
Consolidated
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|204.2
|$
|69.0
|$
|8.3
|$
|6.1
|$
|287.6
|Marine operating revenue
|—
|—
|5.1
|—
|5.1
|Other revenue
|19.2
|2.7
|0.2
|2.3
|24.4
|Total Revenues
|223.4
|71.7
|13.6
|8.4
|317.1
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|61.5
|14.2
|—
|0.9
|76.6
|Marine operating expense
|—
|—
|5.5
|—
|5.5
|Depreciation expense
|65.2
|18.4
|5.0
|2.9
|91.5
|Operating lease expense
|10.2
|—
|—
|—
|10.2
|Other operating expense
|8.4
|1.7
|0.4
|0.9
|11.4
|Total Expenses
|145.3
|34.3
|10.9
|4.7
|195.2
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|33.1
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|34.7
|Interest expense, net
|(32.6
|)
|(11.1
|)
|(4.4
|)
|(1.9
|)
|(50.0
|)
|Other (expense) income
|(1.0
|)
|0.2
|—
|(7.3
|)
|(8.1
|)
|Share of affiliates' pre-tax income
|—
|—
|13.4
|—
|13.4
|Segment profit (loss)
|$
|77.6
|$
|27.3
|$
|12.2
|$
|(5.2
|)
|$
|111.9
|Less:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|47.8
|Income taxes (includes $45.0 related to affiliates' earnings)
|58.6
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|5.5
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|—
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes
|—
|Total discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|—
|Net income
|$
|5.5
|Selected Data:
|Investment volume
|$
|106.4
|$
|40.8
|$
|0.5
|$
|6.2
|$
|153.9
|Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
|Asset Remarketing Income:
|Net gains on disposition of owned assets
|$
|31.5
|$
|0.4
|$
|—
|$
|0.3
|$
|32.2
|Residual sharing income
|0.5
|—
|0.5
|—
|1.0
|Non-remarketing net gains (1)
|1.1
|0.4
|—
|—
|1.5
|$
|33.1
|$
|0.8
|$
|0.5
|$
|0.3
|$
|34.7
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
|GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|(In millions)
|Rail
North America
|Rail
International
|Portfolio
Management
|Other
|GATX
Consolidated
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|210.0
|$
|59.1
|$
|0.2
|$
|—
|$
|269.3
|Marine operating revenue
|—
|—
|3.3
|—
|3.3
|Other revenue
|25.5
|2.1
|0.3
|—
|27.9
|Total Revenues
|235.5
|61.2
|3.8
|—
|300.5
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|70.4
|11.9
|—
|—
|82.3
|Marine operating expense
|—
|—
|3.2
|—
|3.2
|Depreciation expense
|64.4
|15.8
|1.4
|—
|81.6
|Operating lease expense
|12.5
|—
|—
|—
|12.5
|Other operating expense
|7.6
|1.5
|0.1
|—
|9.2
|Total Expenses
|154.9
|29.2
|4.7
|—
|188.8
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|5.2
|0.2
|0.6
|—
|6.0
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(34.5
|)
|(11.5
|)
|(3.0
|)
|1.6
|(47.4
|)
|Other expense
|(1.3
|)
|(0.7
|)
|—
|(1.0
|)
|(3.0
|)
|Share of affiliates' pre-tax income
|—
|—
|22.6
|—
|22.6
|Segment profit
|$
|50.0
|$
|20.0
|$
|19.3
|$
|0.6
|$
|89.9
|Less:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|43.4
|Income taxes (includes $4.8 related to affiliates' earnings)
|9.5
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|37.0
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|(1.3
|)
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes
|3.6
|Total discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|2.3
|Net income
|$
|39.3
|Selected Data:
|Investment volume
|$
|159.6
|$
|49.9
|$
|—
|$
|1.0
|$
|210.5
|Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
|Asset Remarketing Income:
|Net gains on disposition of owned assets
|$
|4.4
|$
|—
|$
|0.1
|$
|—
|$
|4.5
|Residual sharing income
|0.1
|—
|0.5
|—
|0.6
|Non-remarketing net gains (1)
|0.7
|0.2
|—
|—
|0.9
|$
|5.2
|$
|0.2
|$
|0.6
|$
|—
|$
|6.0
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
|GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|(In millions)
|Rail
North America
|Rail
International
|Portfolio
Management
|Other
|GATX
Consolidated
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|411.0
|$
|135.9
|$
|11.6
|$
|9.7
|$
|568.2
|Marine operating revenue
|—
|—
|8.7
|—
|8.7
|Other revenue
|37.0
|5.2
|0.4
|3.4
|46.0
|Total Revenues
|448.0
|141.1
|20.7
|13.1
|622.9
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|119.9
|29.6
|—
|1.4
|150.9
|Marine operating expense
|—
|—
|10.1
|—
|10.1
|Depreciation expense
|130.9
|36.7
|7.7
|4.8
|180.1
|Operating lease expense
|21.1
|—
|—
|—
|21.1
|Other operating expense
|16.0
|3.7
|0.6
|1.3
|21.6
|Total Expenses
|287.9
|70.0
|18.4
|7.5
|383.8
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|54.6
|1.1
|1.1
|0.4
|57.2
|Interest expense, net
|(69.6
|)
|(23.3
|)
|(7.5
|)
|(3.2
|)
|(103.6
|)
|Other (expense) income
|(1.8
|)
|0.2
|—
|(7.8
|)
|(9.4
|)
|Share of affiliates' pre-tax income
|—
|—
|22.4
|—
|22.4
|Segment profit (loss)
|$
|143.3
|$
|49.1
|$
|18.3
|$
|(5.0
|)
|$
|205.7
|Less:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|94.9
|Income taxes (includes $46.8 related to affiliates' earnings)
|68.8
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|42.0
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|—
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes
|—
|Total discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|—
|Net income
|$
|42.0
|Selected Data:
|Investment volume
|$
|215.5
|$
|85.2
|$
|353.0
|$
|9.7
|$
|663.4
|Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
|Asset Remarketing Income:
|Net gains on disposition of owned assets
|$
|47.8
|$
|0.4
|$
|—
|$
|0.3
|$
|48.5
|Residual sharing income
|0.6
|—
|1.1
|—
|1.7
|Non-remarketing net gains (1)
|6.2
|0.7
|—
|0.1
|7.0
|$
|54.6
|$
|1.1
|$
|1.1
|$
|0.4
|$
|57.2
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
|GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|(In millions)
|Rail
North America
|Rail
International
|Portfolio
Management
|Other
|GATX
Consolidated
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|422.1
|$
|117.4
|$
|0.5
|$
|—
|$
|540.0
|Marine operating revenue
|—
|—
|6.6
|—
|6.6
|Other revenue
|49.1
|3.9
|0.3
|—
|53.3
|Total Revenues
|471.2
|121.3
|7.4
|—
|599.9
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|143.3
|24.8
|—
|—
|168.1
|Marine operating expense
|—
|—
|7.3
|—
|7.3
|Depreciation expense
|128.0
|31.3
|2.7
|—
|162.0
|Operating lease expense
|25.8
|—
|—
|—
|25.8
|Other operating expense
|14.2
|3.3
|0.2
|—
|17.7
|Total Expenses
|311.3
|59.4
|10.2
|—
|380.9
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|32.0
|0.3
|1.1
|—
|33.4
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(67.8
|)
|(22.1
|)
|(5.9
|)
|2.9
|(92.9
|)
|Other expense
|(2.1
|)
|(6.2
|)
|—
|(2.7
|)
|(11.0
|)
|Share of affiliates' pre-tax income
|—
|—
|46.4
|—
|46.4
|Segment profit
|$
|122.0
|$
|33.9
|$
|38.8
|$
|0.2
|$
|194.9
|Less:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|83.8
|Income taxes (includes $9.1 related to affiliates' earnings)
|26.9
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|84.2
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|(2.2
|)
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes
|3.6
|Total discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|1.4
|Net income
|$
|85.6
|Selected Data:
|Investment volume
|$
|270.5
|$
|119.2
|$
|0.3
|$
|1.5
|$
|391.5
|Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
|Asset Remarketing Income:
|Net gains on disposition of owned assets
|$
|31.3
|$
|—
|$
|0.1
|$
|—
|$
|31.4
|Residual sharing income
|0.2
|—
|1.0
|—
|1.2
|Non-remarketing net gains (1)
|0.5
|0.3
|—
|—
|0.8
|$
|32.0
|$
|0.3
|$
|1.1
|$
|—
|$
|33.4
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
|GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income*
|Three Months Ended
June 30
|Six Months Ended
June 30
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|5.5
|$
|39.3
|$
|42.0
|$
|85.6
|Less: Net income from discontinued operations (GAAP)
|—
|2.3
|—
|1.4
|Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)
|$
|5.5
|$
|37.0
|$
|42.0
|$
|84.2
|Adjustments attributable to pre-tax income from continuing operations:
|Debt extinguishment costs
|4.5
|—
|4.5
|—
|Total adjustments attributable to pre-tax income from continuing operations
|$
|4.5
|$
|—
|$
|4.5
|$
|—
|Income taxes thereon, based on applicable effective tax rate
|$
|(1.1
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(1.1
|)
|$
|—
|Adjustments attributable to affiliates' earnings, net of taxes:
|Income tax rate change enacted in the United Kingdom
|39.7
|—
|39.7
|—
|Total adjustments attributable to affiliates' earnings, net of taxes
|$
|39.7
|$
|—
|$
|39.7
|$
|—
|Net income from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|48.6
|$
|37.0
|$
|85.1
|$
|84.2
|Net income from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|—
|$
|2.3
|$
|—
|$
|1.4
|Net income from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|48.6
|$
|39.3
|$
|85.1
|$
|85.6
|Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share *
|Three Months Ended
June 30
|Six Months Ended
June 30
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP)
|$
|0.15
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.17
|$
|2.38
|Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (GAAP)
|—
|0.06
|—
|0.04
|Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations (GAAP)
|$
|0.15
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.17
|$
|2.42
|Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding tax
adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.05
|$
|2.37
|$
|2.38
|Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations, excluding tax
adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|—
|$
|0.06
|$
|—
|$
|0.04
|Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations, excluding tax
adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.11
|$
|2.37
|$
|2.42
(*) In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income, diluted earnings per share, and return on equity because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management’s ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.
|GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|(In millions, except leverage)
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment
|Rail North America
|$
|5,916.3
|$
|5,896.5
|$
|5,887.5
|$
|5,801.5
|$
|5,700.2
|Rail International
|1,695.8
|1,653.4
|1,699.2
|1,615.0
|1,534.2
|Portfolio Management
|1,023.2
|1,057.5
|700.5
|707.6
|675.1
|Other
|347.1
|348.8
|357.8
|106.4
|110.3
|Total Assets, excluding cash
|$
|8,982.4
|$
|8,956.2
|$
|8,645.0
|$
|8,230.5
|$
|8,019.8
|Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash
|Unrestricted cash
|$
|(417.9
|)
|$
|(958.9
|)
|$
|(292.2
|)
|$
|(459.8
|)
|$
|(492.9
|)
|Commercial paper and bank credit facilities
|17.9
|19.6
|23.6
|13.5
|5.9
|Recourse debt
|5,803.1
|6,374.6
|5,329.0
|5,183.0
|5,047.5
|Operating lease obligations
|298.7
|328.0
|348.6
|368.0
|372.3
|Finance lease obligations
|43.6
|—
|33.3
|—
|31.8
|Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash
|5,745.4
|5,763.3
|5,442.3
|5,104.7
|4,964.6
|Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|1,971.4
|$
|1,960.0
|$
|1,957.4
|$
|1,930.0
|$
|1,875.3
|Recourse Leverage (1)
|2.9
|2.9
|2.8
|2.6
|2.6
_________
(1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.
|Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash
|Total Assets
|$
|9,400.5
|$
|9,915.3
|$
|8,937.6
|$
|8,690.3
|$
|8,512.7
|Less: cash
|(418.1
|)
|(959.1
|)
|(292.6
|)
|(459.8
|)
|(492.9
|)
|Total Assets, excluding cash
|$
|8,982.4
|$
|8,956.2
|$
|8,645.0
|$
|8,230.5
|$
|8,019.8
|GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|(Continued)
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|Rail North America Statistics
|Lease Price Index (LPI) (1)
|Average renewal lease rate change
|(6.7
|)
|%
|(18.1
|)
|%
|(22.6
|)
|%
|(29.4
|)
|%
|(28.0
|)
|%
|Average renewal term (months)
|29
|30
|34
|29
|31
|Fleet Rollforward (2)
|Beginning balance
|102,903
|103,745
|103,363
|102,891
|102,558
|Cars added
|693
|977
|1,015
|1,578
|1,220
|Cars scrapped
|(770
|)
|(1,002
|)
|(571
|)
|(623
|)
|(570
|)
|Cars sold
|(682
|)
|(817
|)
|(62
|)
|(483
|)
|(317
|)
|Ending balance
|102,144
|102,903
|103,745
|103,363
|102,891
|Utilization
|98.5
|%
|97.8
|%
|98.1
|%
|98.2
|%
|98.7
|%
|Average active railcars
|100,722
|101,099
|101,723
|101,552
|101,600
|Boxcar Fleet
|Ending balance
|12,659
|13,880
|14,315
|14,753
|14,936
|Utilization
|97.1
|%
|97.1
|%
|95.8
|%
|94.5
|%
|94.6
|%
|Rail Europe Statistics
|Fleet Rollforward
|Beginning balance
|26,498
|26,343
|25,956
|25,705
|25,352
|Cars added
|359
|226
|446
|331
|423
|Cars scrapped/sold
|(130
|)
|(71
|)
|(59
|)
|(80
|)
|(70
|)
|Ending balance
|26,727
|26,498
|26,343
|25,956
|25,705
|Utilization
|98.4
|%
|98.2
|%
|98.1
|%
|98.2
|%
|98.4
|%
|Average active railcars
|26,156
|25,917
|25,669
|25,369
|25,100
|Rail North America Industry Statistics
|Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3)
|75.4
|%
|74.6
|%
|74.7
|%
|72.3
|%
|68.7
|%
|Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl.
intermodal) (4)
|9.4
|%
|(2.6
|)
|%
|(12.9
|)
|%
|(15.3
|)
|%
|(15.9
|)
|%
|Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4)
|5.9
|%
|(3.8
|)
|%
|(3.4
|)
|%
|(5.1
|)
|%
|(5.0
|)
|%
|Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4)
|(4.3
|)
|%
|(14.4
|)
|%
|(14.0
|)
|%
|(12.5
|)
|%
|(11.1
|)
|%
|Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5)
|n/a (6)
|34,829
|34,598
|37,417
|39,612
|American Steamship Company Statistics
|Total Net Tons Carried (millions) (7)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2.7
_________
(1) GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition.
(2) Excludes boxcar fleet.
(3) As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.
(4) As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).
(5) As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).
(6) Not available, not published as of the date of this release.
(7) Total net tons carried for the second quarter of 2020 reflects volume through May 14, 2020, the date of the sale.