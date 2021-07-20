Orthopaedic Specialists Announces Additional Availability of Top Elbow Surgeons

London, United Kingdom, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Orthopaedic Specialists, a top consultancy for orthopaedic treatments in adults and children in the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce additional availability of world-renowned surgeons and consultants in their London clinic. OS Clinic’s consultants work with patients struggling with knee, shoulder & elbow, foot & ankle, hip, hand & wrist, jaw, spine, pain, rheumatology, bone infections, and lower limb deformities.

Information about all of Orthopaedic Specialist’s consultants and treatments can be found here: https://os.clinic/

Professor Roger Van Reit, a pioneer in arthroscopic surgery of the elbow who has treated elbow injuries in many international athletes, including Olympic and world champions, is one of the consultants who has freed up additional days to consult and operate on Orthopaedic Specialist’s patients. For much of the pandemic, Orthopaedic Specialist consultants saw fewer sports injuries but as the UK has embraced summer and outdoor sporting activities, this has changed, leading Professor Van Reit to dedicate more of his time to treating those who are returning to sports and sport injuries, as well as those who have delayed treatment due to the pandemic.

Mr. Ali Noorani, a leading consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon who specialises in shoulder and elbow surgery, expressed his pleasure at being able to serve more patients who need specialist knowledge and cutting-edge innovation to treat their orthopaedic conditions, saying “Once the initial shock of the first lockdown was over, we were back to treating people as normal. People are still having accidents, so we need to rehab them or arrange surgery to fix the problem. Elite athletes are still training and some are competing and sustaining injuries, so it’s business as normal. If anything, for those people who have been considering elective treatments for nagging injuries, the hiatus has given them the impetus to come forward and make proactive decisions about having treatments to help them heal.”

Mr. Noorani also has additional hours in the coming months, dedicated to diagnose and treat patients of Orthopaedic Specialist’s London clinic.

Appointments are available during the pandemic for telephone, video, or in-person consultations. In-person clinic appointments follow additional safety precautions and adhere to stringent covid-19 safety precautions for healthcare providers, ensuring the well-being of patients and staff.

