Morpheus Data Hybrid Cloud Management Announces New Channel Incentives and Service Provider Relationships to Accelerate Growth

Greenwood Village, CO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus Data, the hybrid cloud application orchestration company, has signed on a record number of leading systems integrators, service providers, and channel partners to its roster in the last 12 months and is doubling channel investment to help partners expand revenue opportunities, enhance service delivery capabilities, and accelerate growth in 2021.

Over 95% of Morpheus’ revenue comes from relationships with local, regional, and global partners as these organizations are on the front lines of Enterprise digital transformation initiatives. Today’s announcement includes:

$2M in incremental channel investment in the form of market development funds, funded headcount, and channel incentives to drive revenue in 2021.

New relationships with top Global Systems Integrators and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) coupled with investments in joint engineering and go-to-market programs.

According to recent research, the cloud tooling market is worth more than $1 billion, but more importantly, there is a 10x to 20x multiplier on that number for partners from related services, hardware, and software. Details on this market can be found in the recently published 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Management Tooling, which featured Morpheus as a representative vendor.

“We have a world-class network of partners and MSPs working to help our customers simplify hybrid cloud management and application modernization,” said Tina Valdez, Morpheus Chief Operations Officer. “These programs will enable partners to grow revenue while rewarding them for investing time and trust in Morpheus.”

$2M in programs and incentives to accelerate indirect channel revenue in 2021

The recent v5.3.1 release of Morpheus has received positive feedback from partners as well as customers who need to quickly simplify hybrid cloud and container management while integrating technologies from VMware, ServiceNow, Red Hat, HashiCorp, and others.

“Interest in Morpheus has reached a fever pitch as clients are challenged to execute on a Cloud operating model,” said David Olzak, Executive Leader for Stratascale, an SHI Company. “Morpheus sits at the intersection of Hybrid Cloud where we are squarely focused. Our goal is to help our clients achieve Digital Agility and Morpheus allows us to truly deliver on that promise.”

Enabling partners requires a focused approach starting with technical evangelism and certification supported by the right sales engagement and profitability. With this announcement, Morpheus is increasing investment in all those areas; specifics include:1

10% additional rebates for partners that meet year-over-year growth and contract value targets plus Morpheus funded headcount for its highest-grossing partners.

$500,000 in initiative-based market development funds to expand geographic coverage and increase opportunity funnel for Morpheus partners.

$400 for each partner-led deal registration that results in a qualified opportunity within 30-days plus up to $10,000 incentive for each deal that closes in 2021.

$100 training incentive for any partner sales and pre-sales engineer who completes the certification training tracks available online in the Morpheus partner portal.

New joint go-to-market programs for systems integrators and service providers

In addition to adding over 100 customers to its platform in the last 12 months, the company increased velocity with global systems integrators and managed service providers, who today make up around 30% of the Morpheus installed base.

This specialized route to market enables Morpheus to be included within larger digital transformation projects while also providing customers with an opportunity to access Morpheus as a managed SaaS offering. Morpheus has joint customer wins with global systems integrators including Deloitte, Peraton, and Unisys while MSP relationships have expanded this year to include BT, Fujitsu, and Lumen Technologies.

“As Lumen increases momentum around our hybrid multi-cloud strategy and we extend our internal private cloud to the edge and central cloud platforms, Morpheus is core to that strategy,” said Sibito Morley, Chief Data Officer at Lumen Technologies. “Morpheus allows us to focus on workload and data portability, support key non-functional requirements, and drive a comprehensive platform strategy for Lumen.”

As part of this announcement, Morpheus has rolled out an expanded plug-in framework for the platform which enables integrators and MSPs to engineer unique accelerators to differentiate themselves and improve service delivery to their customers. The company has also invested in dedicated program management and customer success resources to support the unique needs of this critical segment.

Current and prospective partners interested in learning more can go to the Morpheus Partner Portal or e-mail partner@morpheusdata.com.

About Morpheus Data, LLC

Morpheus Data is the market leader in hybrid cloud application orchestration, serving hundreds of enterprises, public sector organizations, and service providers globally. We bring the public cloud experience on-premises while extending control to public clouds.

The Morpheus platform gives customers a customizable self-service application provisioning catalog that can span dozens of hypervisors, private clouds, and public clouds. Its persona-based feature set meets the needs of Platform Engineering, Security, Development, and Finance teams in organizations seeking to modernize applications comprised of bare metal, VMs, containers, and public cloud PaaS services.

With more built-in integrations than any other platform, customers can standardize workflows, reduce tool sprawl, and unify processes in hours to days instead of months.

1 Terms and restrictions apply. Not applicable where restricted by law or partner limitations.