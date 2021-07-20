Opus Consulting Solutions Teams Up with Noname Security to Secure Payment System APIs

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail payments solution and digital payment transformation technology experts Opus Consulting Solutions have partnered with Noname Security , the API security company, to protect Opus’ global clientele from a dangerous new class of cyberattack, the two companies announced today.

A leader in fintech software development, Opus Consulting Solutions has built more than 350 payments systems for some of their global marquee clients across the entire spectrum of payments technology ecosystem. It combines deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise to deliver systems that are innovative, effective, and secure.

With the rise of cloud and mobile technology, payment systems increasingly depend on APIs, software interfaces that enable cloud and mobile applications to communicate with one another. APIs make it possible for fintech providers to integrate their applications with their clients’ existing business systems without affecting the security or integrity of those systems. One estimate puts the total amount of API-based transactions at $1.1 trillion per year.

The growing importance of APIs and the critical nature of payment technology has made them key targets for cybercriminals, and a top priority for Opus. Through its new alliance with Noname, Opus can discover, track, monitor, and diagnose API vulnerabilities from development through production, understanding exactly what APIs are in use and what they’re doing at all times.

Noname’s agentless security platform discovers APIs and analyzes API traffic throughout the customer’s IT infrastructure, flagging suspicious patterns of activity. It’s the only solution that covers every aspect of API security, from discovering APIs to analyzing vulnerabilities to remediating anomalies and misconfigurations and testing APIs before they go live. Noname provides a complete view into API activity and threats at each stage of an API’s lifecycle without taxing the customer’s infrastructure with bulky software agents.

“For us, the security of our customers’ systems is absolutely paramount,” said TM Praveen, CEO, Opus Consulting Solutions. “With digital transformation and PSD2, the payment technology is becoming API-led, which means helping our customers modernize without compromising on security. Nobody does that like Noname. They’ve set the gold standard, with the most complete and effective technology for API security. APIs can help payments companies create ecosystems that push payments innovation forward and win new clients.”

“When it comes to payments knowledge and experience, Opus is second to none,” said Oz Golan, CEO and co-founder of Noname Security. “They understand what it takes to secure a modern payment system, and how the attack surface is changing. They’re totally committed to keeping their customers’ systems and data safe, and we’re proud to help them do it.”

Noname Security creates the most powerful, complete, and easy-to-use API security platform that helps enterprises discover, analyze, remediate, and test all legacy and modern APIs. Fortune 500 companies trust Noname's holistic API security platform to see and secure their APIs. Noname is a privately held company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with an office in Tel Aviv. www.nonamesecurity.com

Opus Consulting Solutions focuses on shaping the future of payments technology. With experience building highly innovative solutions and products, we combine our deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in Payments and Fintech, enabling us to deliver unparalleled quality and value in everything we do. Visit https://opusconsulting.com to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn .

