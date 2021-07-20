Toronto Startup AdStash Helps Local Small Businesses Recover From Pandemic

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-based startup AdStash, led by Douglas Lusted, is helping thousands of local brick-and-mortar businesses get back on their feet after pandemic-related closures by earning passive income through programmatic advertising on existing interior digital signs. As Canada reopens, AdStash’s innovative technology is providing these small businesses an easy way to get the extra income they need to survive and succeed.



“As a Toronto native, the post-pandemic survival of local businesses is a cause that’s very important to me,” said Douglas Lusted, CEO of AdStash. “At AdStash, we understand the impact the past year and a half has had on businesses – from local restaurants to medical facilities – and the people that lead them. Our goal is to assist these folks with our technology and equip them with the boost they need to financially recover and return to serving their communities.”

AdStash is a digital signage platform that utilizes programmatic advertising to generate new revenue streams for businesses. By plugging in the AdStash device, customers can transform their existing digital screens into revenue-generating content and ad delivery systems. Unlike other programmatic display advertising solutions, AdStash users pay a one-time fee of $80 for the device and can begin earning income without a monthly subscription. Businesses can customize the content they want displayed on their screens, like menus or services, and AdStash’s technology will integrate the advertising and begin to monetize automatically.

AdStash’s mission is to empower the small businesses in a range of industries that keep Canada’s communities thriving. Local digital signage agency, Roots Marketing, is one of the companies that uses AdStash’s technology across its network of digital screens in Ontario. One locally-owned business that uses AdStash through Roots Marketing is Tandoori Shawarma and Pizza, a restaurant just outside of Toronto. Tandoori’s owner, Nathan, uses five internal digital screens at his restaurant to generate additional income with minimal effort, lending a much-needed helping hand to his restaurant’s post-pandemic recovery.

“At Roots Marketing, we were thrilled to learn about, and eventually partner with, AdStash,” said Fred Scheuer of Roots Marketing. “By using AdStash’s technology, our customers are able to recover from the pandemic at a quicker rate than with average sales alone. It is truly incredible to watch our users save and earn thousands of dollars through AdStash as they begin to emerge from this difficult year.”

Tandoori Shawarma and Pizza is just one of AdStash’s heartwarming success stories of local businesses receiving the extra help they need to survive. To learn more about AdStash, please visit https://www.adstash.com/.

With over 70,000 screens in the U.S. and Canada, AdStash programs and monetizes digital signs with no monthly fees.

