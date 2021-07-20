Great River Energy Chooses InterPro to Provide Field Technicians With Mobile Access to IBM Maximo

InterPro’s EZMaxMobile helping hundreds of techs be more productive in the field, supporting Great River Energy’s 28 distribution member-partners and their 700,000 members



STONEHAM, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that Great River Energy has selected InterPro’s EZMaxMobile™ to give its field technicians mobile access to IBM Maximo. Great River Energy is a not-for-profit wholesale electric power cooperative that provides electricity to 28 member-owner distribution cooperatives serving 700,000 families, farms and businesses in Minnesota.

EZMaxMobile solution brings the full functionality of IBM Maximo to a mobile app. Built exclusively for Maximo, it helps O&M teams to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity and service impacts of available alternatives.

EZMaxMobile replaced another solution that no longer met Great River Energy’s needs. Its technicians are now using EZMaxMobile for their Operator Rounds, to perform a number of different inspections and to respond to service requests leveraging EZMaxMobile’s mapping capabilities. “The solution fits our needs,” said Michele Fondell, IT Project Manager at Great River Energy. “It gives us the ability for our technicians to work offline in remote areas and have their data automatically sync once they’re back on the network. Our staff love it, and we’re expecting a big difference in terms of efficiency, with teams spending less time wrestling with technology and more time solving problems for members.”

InterPro Solutions Chief Executive Officer Bill Fahey said, “Great River Energy is ahead of the curve when it comes to leveraging mobile technology. We’re very proud to be working closely with them to help improve the efficiency of their field operations on behalf of their co-op members.”

InterPro Solutions, InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work -- with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians & vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit https://interprosoft.com/.

