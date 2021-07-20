CRN® Recognizes CyCognito on the 2021 Emerging Vendors List

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito , the leader in external attack surface management and attack surface protection, announced today that it has been named by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category.



This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications.

CyCognito addresses a fundamental security gap created when organizations use the internet to create IT ecosystems that span on-premises, cloud, partner and subsidiary environments. The CyCognito platform empowers businesses to take full control over their attack surface by uncovering and eliminating critical security risks they didn't even know existed. Leveraging natural language processing and machine learning techniques to identify related organizations and assets quickly and accurately, CyCognito automates offensive cybersecurity reconnaissance and operations to identify, prioritize and eliminate the paths attackers are most likely to target. It also orchestrates and integrates with existing workflows to accelerate remediation.

“With CyCognito, we are providing our channel partners with an innovative solution for a yet-to-be solved critical security challenge - eliminating the path of least resistance that attackers take,” says Lori Cornmesser, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales, CyCognito. “We are pleased to be bringing our partners a scalable solution that both enhances their portfolio of risk and remediation solutions so that they can protect their customers from the most sophisticated attackers, while at the same time growing their businesses and expanding their managed services offerings.”

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry’s unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel’s ongoing success well into the future.

“With cyber attacks on the rise, the need for better external attack surface protection solutions has never been greater,” says Rob Gurzeev, CEO and co-founder of CyCognito. “CyCognito is unique in its ability to help businesses prevent breaches through unparalleled attack surface visibility, data exposure and risk detection across previously unknown and unmanaged assets. Our SaaS platform empowers channel partners worldwide with the attack surface protection platform they need to take action that will help them protect their customers’ entire IT ecosystem. We are proud to be recognized as one of the IT channel’s up-and-coming innovators and thank CRN for naming us to the 2021 Emerging Vendors list.”

“The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands,” says Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource.”

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Collier

WhiteFox PR for CyCognito

714.469.0140

suzanne@whitefoxpr.com