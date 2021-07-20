Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Completes Workday Certified Integration

Oakland, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, Inc., a leader in corporate travel technology and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Access software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Deem provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Expenses with Etta, Deem’s new corporate travel booking and management platform.

Workday Expenses brings together a user-friendly experience with enterprise-grade functionality to help capture, monitor, and control employee spend more accurately. Customers choosing Deem and Workday as their corporate travel and expense management solutions can expect to benefit from shorter and more efficient deployment times, fast and stable platform updates, and as a result, lower operational costs, improved visibility, and increased efficiencies. One of the first companies benefitting from this integration is the education financial services corporation Nelnet.

“When it comes to running a business, there is no one-size-fits-all solution,” said David Grace, president, Deem. “That’s why we created Etta to be so flexible and customizable, and why it integrates with premier expense platforms like Workday. Customers need choices to optimize performance, and partnerships like this make them confident they’re doing the right thing for their business.”

"Together with Workday and Deem, we'll be able to empower our employees to manage and track travel more effectively and in a single, integrated platform," said Jim Kruger, chief financial officer, Nelnet. "We look forward to providing our employees with an intuitive management solution that provides real-time access to detailed travel information and helps elevate the traveler’s experience."

More information on Deem’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.