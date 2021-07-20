Brooklyn, New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Personal Exposure Monitoring Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.6% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].
Key Market Insights
- The growing use of hazardous materials in manufacturing and other industries where workers are liable to exposure to hazardous materials are envisaged to result in the growth of the market
- As per the chemical type, the gases segment has been analyzed to grow at a higher growth rate than the other segments
- The wearable segment is envisaged to show a better growth rate than the handheld segment as per the device type outlook
- Smart technology will be the fastest-growing segment in the market from 2021 to 2026
- Entech Instruments, TSI Incorporated, Tekran Instruments, International Sensor Technology, Ecotest, Reactec Ltd., Gradko International Ltd., Polimaster Ltd., Ormantine USA Ltd., Advanced Chemical Sensors, 2B Technologies, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, RAE Systems, Aethlabs, RTI International, and Photon Systems among others are the key players in the personal exposure monitoring devices market.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Chemicals
- Gases
- Radioactive
- Others
Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Handheld
- Wearable
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Conventional
- Smart
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
