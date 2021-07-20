Cirrus Aircraft Unveils G2+ Vision Jet with up to 20% Enhanced Take-Off Performance and InFlight WiFi Connectivity

Duluth, Minn. & Knoxville, Tenn., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Aircraft today unveiled a re-imagined Vision Jet™ – the G2+ Vision Jet – featuring optimized engine performance for expanded mission capabilities, Gogo® InFlight WiFi for a connected cabin experience, and bold, new colorways for added ramp presence. The G2+ Vision Jet is the latest demonstration of the company’s dedication to relentless innovation, and joins a host of industry-leading technologies offered in the best-selling jet in general aviation, including Autothrottle, Safe Return™ Emergency Autoland and the Perspective Touch+™ by Garmin® flight deck.



“The G2+ Vision Jet is the next step in continuing to transform personal aviation,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO at Cirrus Aircraft. “The enhancements to both the take-off performance capabilities in hot and high conditions and the InFlight WiFi connected passenger experience ensure that the Vision Jet continues to exceed the evolving needs of our owners, both present and future. This aircraft is one more revolutionary advance in personal aviation, made possible by the world-class team at Cirrus Aircraft.”



Optimized Performance for Expanded Possibilities



The Vision Jet is known as a versatile single-engine jet capable of adapting to the unique needs of business and personal travel missions. With the G2+ Vision Jet, the Williams FJ33-5A engine has been finely tuned with a newly optimized thrust profile that provides up to 20% increased performance during take-off. The optimized performance joins the expanded flight envelope to FL310, launched with the G2 Vision Jet in 2019, offering enhanced performance to increase range, carry more and enjoy added reassurance in hot temperatures and high elevations – providing access to additional airports at popular destinations across the globe.



Connected Cabin Experience with Gogo InFlight WiFi



Available for the first time on the G2+ Vision Jet, Gogo InFlight WiFi adds industry-leading connectivity while in the air using Gogo’s AVANCE L3 system. Elevating the cabin experience, InFlight WiFi keeps the pilot and passengers connected, enhancing productivity and enabling real-time communication with teams and customers on the ground to keep commerce moving at jet speed. The added convenience of USB-C ports keeps devices charged for further productivity.



As an added convenience for owners and operators, the initial Gogo InFlight WiFi subscription can be included in the JetStream ownership program. Designed as a comprehensive program, JetStream goes beyond a standard warranty to provide the added benefits of normal wear replacement, recurrent training, direct support, subscription services and more for a worry-free ownership experience.



Re-Imagined Designs for an Enhanced Ramp Presence



New colorways, including bold additions like Titan Grey, Volt and Bimini Blue, join updated design lines that accentuate the distinct curve of the Vision Jet’s carbon fiber fuselage for an unmistakable presence on the ramp, runway or in the air. From the exterior, pilot and passengers step into a remarkably spacious interior designed around the largest cabin in its class, featuring premium leather, bolstered seats, noise reduction and an immersive experience made possible by the panoramic windows unique to the Vision Jet.



The Evolution of the Vision Jet



Launched in 2016, the Vision Jet defined a new category in aviation – the Personal Jet™ – with its spacious pilot and passenger-friendly cabin featuring panoramic windows, reclining seats, comfortable legroom for five adults and two children and the only turbine aircraft with a whole airframe parachute system as standard equipment. A new milestone in the journey of the Vision Jet was reached in 2018, with the historic win of the Robert J. Collier Trophy from the National Aeronautic Association.



In early 2019, the company announced the launch of the G2 Vision Jet, with enhanced performance, comfort and safety. Evolutionary features included increased cruise altitude, speed and range, along with a newly upgraded Perspective Touch+ by Garmin flight deck. In addition to the upgrades, several innovative technologies were added to the G2 Vision Jet, including a category-first Autothrottle, Flight Stream connectivity and more.



The Vision Jet experienced further evolution with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and, most recently, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), certification of Safe Return Emergency Autoland – a revolutionary system that allows passengers to land the Vision Jet with just the touch of a button in emergency situations. More recently announced, Garmin’s Autoland technology – which enables Safe Return – was awarded the Collier Trophy by the National Aeronautic Association, previously awarded to Cirrus Aircraft for the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System™ (CAPS®) on the Vision Jet. With the prestigious award-winning combination of Safe Return and CAPS, the Vision Jet provides the most comprehensive, must-have total safety solution in general aviation.



The company also announced VisionAir™ in 2020, a revolutionary ownership program for the Vision Jet. Designed as a completely turnkey program, VisionAir includes everything needed to own, operate and manage a Vision Jet – making the reality of owning the world’s first Personal Jet more accessible than ever.



The worldwide fleet currently includes more than 265 Vision Jets with over 500 Type Ratings issued for the aircraft. Deliveries for the G2+ Vision Jet are planned to begin in August 2021. More information on the Vision Jet can be found at cirrusaircraft.com/visionjet.



About Cirrus Aircraft



Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet™, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet, as well as the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System™ (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 13 million hours and 212 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has five locations in the United States, located in Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee; McKinney, Texas and Chandler, AZ. Find out more at www.cirrusaircraft.com.

