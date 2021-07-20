Radiology Partners Goes Live with Onit Enterprise Legal Management and Legal Service Requests in 90 Days

HOUSTON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for corporate legal departments, today announced that Radiology Partners, the leader in radiology services and technology, is now using Onit’s enterprise legal management (ELM) and legal service request software. By leveraging Onit’s technology and working with Consilio, Radiology Partners went live in just three months.



Radiology Partners is the largest radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 3,400 hospitals and other health care facilities across the nation. The collaboration was the vision of Radiology Partners’ Chief Legal Officer Joseph Schohl, who identified an opportunity to increase efficiency and insight for the corporate legal department.

“Onit and Consilio had our enterprise legal management and legal service request software live in 90 days, allowing us to quickly consolidate our legal information onto one system and create valuable operational efficiencies. This is the first step in our company’s vision for legal operations transformation as we explore opportunities to generate the same efficiencies through automation and AI for contract management,” said Schohl.

“The flexibility of Onit’s platform allowed for a quick deployment of the solutions Radiology Partners needed to better analyze legal spend, minimize company risk and drive process efficiency,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit. “We’re happy to have a new customer in Radiology Partners and to strengthen our partnership with Consilio.”

“As Radiology Partners was seeking to rapidly implement new technology and solutions to work more efficiently and collaboratively, we are pleased to have utilized our law department consulting services to successfully deploy Onit’s ELM solution and legal service request functionality,” stated Robin Snasdell, Consilio Managing Director. “It is a privilege to work with Joe Schohl and Radiology Partners to execute their vision; Onit and Consilio are aligned in our drive to seamlessly provide world-class service and solutions to streamline work and enhance our clients’ productivity.”

Consilio is an Elite-level partner in the Onit Strategic Alliances program.

The quick deployment resulted from a true partnership between Radiology Partners, Onit and Consilio. The Radiology Partners team had a deep knowledge of their business and the inner workings of their legacy systems, plus the support from the legal department’s leadership team. Onit provided flexible, future-proof technology, and Consilio applied its vast expertise in Onit’s platforms and solutions and understanding of best practices and requirements, thereby translating them into a comprehensive technical solution.

The implementation is the first phase of Radiology Partners’ digital transformation. The company is exploring the next step of transformation, including AI and contract management for nondisclosure agreements.

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners is the largest radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 3,400 hospitals and other health care facilities across the nation. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in health care. Using a proven health care services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at https://www.radpartners.com/ and connect with us at @Rad_Partners.

About Consilio

Consilio is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management and legal consulting services. Through its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Consilio has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, contracts management, legal analytics, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. Consilio employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review and data centers across Europe, Asia and North America. For more information, please visit us at www.consilio.com.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.