Finning to release Q2 2021 results on August 3 and hold investor call on August 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will release Q2 2021 results on August 3, 2021 after markets close and will hold the investor call on August 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. Please visit our website to access the webcast and accompanying presentation.



About Finning

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers since 1933. We provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information

Amanda Hobson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

(604) 331-4865

FinningIR@finning.com

www.finning.com