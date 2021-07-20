Fintech Aliaswire Featured Sponsor at 2021 Midwest Acquirers Association Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliaswire , a provider of digital payment and credit solutions for businesses and financial institutions, will be a featured sponsor at the 2021 Midwest Acquirers Association (MWAA) conference. The event takes place at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago July 21-22.



The 19th annual MWAA conference offers a variety of educational and networking opportunities for payment professionals from ISOs, MSPs and financial institutions.

At the event, Aliaswire will feature its PayVus credit card offering. PayVus provides small business owners with the tools to improve cash flow and credit to reinvest in their business, without building more debt. The solution is adding new customers at a growth rate of 100% month over month.