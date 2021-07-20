2Checkout Named Leader in G2 Grid® Reports for E-Commerce Platforms, Subscription Management, and Subscription Billing Software

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that it has been named leader in three G2 Grid® reports: E-Commerce Platforms, Subscription Management, and Subscription Billing Software.



G2 is a peer-to-peer business solutions review website, and the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential.

2Checkout has achieved high rankings for its comprehensive all-in-one Monetization Platform including subscription billing and management as well as digital commerce capabilities. The integrated solution empowers merchants to sell goods and services online at a global level, manage subscriptions more easily, retain customers, simplify the billing process, and optimize overall commerce operations.

The G2 reports provide industry professionals with the critical information necessary to select a subscription management and digital commerce vendor within the context of their business needs. Customer feedback is hugely important in this process.

Reviews from 2Checkout clients, validated by G2, acknowledge the platform’s superior capabilities. 2Checkout was recently highlighted by users as being “an excellent e-commerce platform” and a “reliable long-term partner.” Another recent review acclaimed the company’s “optimization tools, customization of shopping carts, email notifications. Also, 2Checkout makes me feel that there are persons behind the company. Additionally, they work with us to see how we can improve our sales with solutions such as cart abandonment improvement, CRO (conversion rate optimization).”

To view more of 2Checkout’s awards and certifications, please visit the company’s dedicated web page. To view the grid reports on G2, visit the dedicated grid pages: E-Commerce Platforms, Subscription Management, and Subscription Billing Software.

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

2Checkout (now Verifone) is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In August 2020, leading global payments solution provider Verifone acquired 2Checkout, further solidifying its commitment to providing seamless and frictionless experiences to customers globally through innovative and next-generation hardware and cloud services. 2Checkout will become Verifone, and the unified company will enable omnichannel commerce wherever and whenever clients shop.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com .

