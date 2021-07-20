Lactiga Continues to Build a Substantial Global Biologics Patent Portfolio

PRINCETON, N.J., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactiga, Inc. (“Lactiga”), a biotherapeutics company advancing anti-infective biologics to prevent mucosal infections in immunodeficient patients, announced today that the following patents have issued or received notices of allowance in June:



US patent application no. 16/622,144; notice of allowance received June 11, 2021

Japanese patent no. JP 6903774; issued June 25, 2021

Lactiga is an award-winning company focused on developing biologic antibodies to treat and prevent mucosal infections in patients with Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases (PID) including Selective IgA Deficiency (SIgAD) and Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID). Joining in the fight against the pandemic, Lactiga is also actively researching a novel antibody treatment for COVID-19 to reduce the viral load in the airways and lungs through a collaborative NIH grant in conjunction with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“We are pleased with this confirmation of the novelty of our scientific discoveries and innovations. The notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in particular, and in combination with our Canadian patent issued in March 2020, is an important milestone in our North American growth strategy and will support further global development,” stated Rik Mehta, PharmD, JD, co-founder of the company.

Tom Paschall, CEO of Checkmate Capital Group, added: "We congratulate the Lactiga team on reaching this important milestone in their patent strategy. The notice of allowance in the U.S. and issuance in Japan are critical pieces of the company’s growth and further strengthen the overall IP portfolio."

DLA Piper represented Lactiga in the successful prosecution of these patent applications and other related applications.

About Lactiga

Lactiga is an award-winning, venture-backed biotherapeutics company developing novel biologics to treat and prevent infections with a focus on improving the quality of life in patients with Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases. We are unlocking the full therapeutic value of human milk to create the next-generation of anti-infectives that can battle even the world's most dangerous pathogens.

For more information, please visit www.lactiga.com.

Contact

Viraj Mane, PhD

Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer

Lactiga, Inc.

viraj@lactiga.com