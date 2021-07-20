Nextiles Launches Software Development Kit, Enabling All Industries to Access Novel Data Capture and Machine Learning Insights

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextiles , a textiles manufacturing startup that blends traditional sewing techniques with printed circuit boards to create smart fabric, today announced a newly designed software development kit (SDK) that will enable any existing application to access Nextiles’ software platform and leverage its novel human movement analytics to build custom algorithms and partner-specific metrics. Through its patent-protected manufacturing process, Nextiles’ smart fabrics allow for complete biomechanic and biometric sensing. Industries such as sleep, sports and performance, and fitness are now able to partner with Nextiles to capture human movement data seamlessly via Bluetooth, and create proprietary machine learning algorithms to augment their own existing platforms.



Nextiles was founded in 2018 by George Sun, a seasoned computer scientist and electrical engineer with a PhD in biological engineering from MIT. Sun compiled a team to reimagine the future of wearable technology by creating a superior form factor through fabric. Nextiles has developed smart thread technology to capture biometric and biomechanical data through flexible material and helps its partners build custom backends, which produce novel insights from manufactured soft goods. The fabric is made by blending metallic fibers with traditional fabrics, such as nylon or spandex, to produce pressure, bend, and stretch sensors embedded within garments. To be released, Nextiles is also creating biometric fabric sensors for heart-rate monitoring and chemical analysis such as sweat. When combined with traditional sensors such as accelerometers and other Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), Nextiles is able to create a holistic, novel data picture for clients spanning an array of industries.

“Instead of taking a one-app fits all approach, Nextiles is focused on building the most comprehensive data capture platform for human movement,” said George Sun, Founder and CEO of Nextiles. “To do that, we needed to build this SDK, enabling software developers from any company to access our platform through industry-standard APIs. We’ve spent years optimizing the material science to build our soft goods offering through our patent-protected sewing technology; now, any software developer will be able to access our data analytics with this SDK.”

Once the SDK is integrated into a partner’s app, companies will be able to deploy Nextiles sensors specific to their customers’ needs and in a variety of use cases. By capturing these novel datasets, partners of Nextiles are able to build proprietary algorithms for each use case and personalize insights through machine learning. From biomechanics in sports, to biometrics such EMG sensing and heart rate, Nextiles has developed a modular platform and can plug into any existing backend with this newly launched SDK.

“We have been perfecting our technology with professional athletes for over a year now and have seen heavy demand for our data capture solutions in almost every other industry,” said John Peters, Chief Business Officer at Nextiles. “We know if this technology can work at the highest levels of sport, we can seamlessly power other data capture experiences in a variety of verticals centered around human movement – sleep, women’s health and connected fitness are all industries we’re finding early success in. This SDK product, coupled with our material science and software expertise, offers a holistic solution for our partners to capture, digest, and further build custom algorithms they can own and monetize within their ecosystems.”

For more information on Nextiles, visit: www.nextiles.tech .

About Nextiles:

Founded in 2018, Nextiles is an innovative materials science and manufacturing company, developing personalized, fabric-based sensors to capture biometric and biomechanics data. Backed by the National Science Foundation , Nextiles is reinventing how people connect, interact and engage with their surroundings. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Nextiles is redefining modern sewing capabilities to incorporate smart fabric across multiple industries, including athletics, connected fitness, automotive, medical and more.

Media Contact:

Chloe Blair

Uproar PR for Nextiles

cblair@uproarpr.com

615-517-5116

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/750e9484-f520-49eb-a388-883c897a1a79