Blue Ridge Advances Cloud-Native Platform to Unlock Best-in-Class Demand Sensing and Shaping Capabilities for Discrete Manufacturers

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, the leading supply chain planning and price optimization platform combining break-through demand sensing and shaping, today announced the introduction of expanded Integrated Business Planning (IBP) solutions designed specifically for discrete manufacturers. The broader offering encompasses final assembly scheduling, rough cut capacity planning, and production management to address manufacturers’ production and omni-channel fulfillment needs.



Disruptive trends in the market, including the shift to ecommerce and omnichannel models, are causing manufacturers to grow more robust capabilities on the distribution side of their business. This shift requires the capture of a more complete and AI powered enterprise-wide plan to compete and win in a climate where channels to customers are rapidly shifting, expanding, and adapting.

“With a second-to-none track record of delivering industry leading ROI for demand planning and pricing, we are thrilled to be bringing advanced capacity and production planning, alongside our proven IBP solution, to help power discrete manufacturers forward through today’s market challenges,” said Jim Byrnes, chief executive officer, Blue Ridge. “We also recognize the appetite for big IT projects is low and that speed is crucial. Our low friction, 90 day to go-live, creates value quickly and makes our approach distinctively different compared to the alternatives.”

All stakeholders can now operate from the same page and achieve the most desirable outcome knowing the right balance between inventory, service levels and profitability. These goals are seamlessly configured within Blue Ridge’s supply chain planning and price optimization platform and revealed through data-science rich analytics and dashboards.

“Our ability to give discrete manufacturers the same accurate decision intelligence and cloud-based supply chain planning and pricing alignment we’ve mastered for our distribution clients supports key initiatives facing the manufacturing vertical,” said Santhosh Srirambhatla, chief technology officer, Blue Ridge. “They include the need to execute effectively across an ever-growing number of consumer buying channels, broadening consumer options, and greater overall transparency for the production and distribution for their finished goods. ”

To learn more about Blue Ridge’s discrete manufacturing solution, visit blueridgeglobal.com/solutions-capacityplanning/.

