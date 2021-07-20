Groundbreaking CTV Measurement Study Taps Into New Innovid Insights Dashboard To Quantify CTV Impact

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid , the world’s largest independent ad delivery and measurement platform for connected TV, today announced the findings of a first-of-its-kind report called Decoding CTV Measurement: An In-depth Look at Reach, Frequency and ROI that dispels major myths about one of the fastest-growing channels . Created in response to rising demands for streaming, the report was conducted in partnership with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and 20 leading advertisers, with the goal to deep-dive into CTV and unlock new KPIs, benchmarks, and best practices for marketers making the move to CTV.



Key findings from the report include:

The depth of unique reach has yet to be unearthed: Across our study, the average campaign reached only 13% of the available U.S. CTV households.

Detach duplication from the fragmentation dilemma: Our study revealed an average publisher duplication rate of 32%.

The surprising truth about CTV's frequency problem? It's highly exaggerated: The average frequency was just 4.6 across all campaigns.

The impact of CTV spend can be traced far and wide: The average eCPM of the campaigns in our study was $23, which sits in between the average CPM for U.S. primetime TV ads for broadcast and cable ($36 and $19, respectively).

“Measurement is one of the biggest challenges facing marketers these days,” said Bill Duggan, Group EVP at ANA. “The standardization of CTV advertising measurement is still in its earlier stages, and this study found that we've only uncovered the tip of the iceberg of what is possible in CTV. We’re excited to partner with Innovid to provide these granular insights and benchmarks that set a new standard for the future of CTV advertising.”

The solution behind this study, Innovid Insights, the company’s flagship measurement product, is now widely available in the US market, empowering advertisers to understand their unique reach, frequency, and more.

“There's a misconception that there's not enough reach in CTV, however our study saw we've just scratched the surface of the potential reach for this channel," said Jessica Hogue, General Manager of Measurement and Analytics, Innovid. "To date, it's been challenging for marketers to effectively optimize CTV campaigns due to a complex ecosystem of disparate device and app options per household. With Innovid Insights, marketers have a leg up on maximizing the potential of CTV with unbiased, real-time visibility into 40+ metrics. As Innovid Insights continues to evolve, we plan to expand the solution to incorporate all devices and media types, as well as demographic data to enable one unified view of cross-channel measurement.”

Innovid Insights has four unique benefits for marketers:

Census-Level Measurement: Innovid’s expansive footprint enables census level measurement of the CTV universe with insights on over 75MM U.S. CTV households enabling marketers to gain maximum visibility into the most important CTV measurement metrics.

Innovid’s expansive footprint enables census level measurement of the CTV universe with insights on over 75MM U.S. CTV households enabling marketers to gain maximum visibility into the most important CTV measurement metrics. Independent Source of Truth : As the leading independent, MRC accredited, omni-channel ad server built for TV, Innovid’s measurement solutions are media-type and buy-type (direct vs programmatic) agnostic, enabling trustworthy third-party analysis.

: As the leading independent, MRC accredited, omni-channel ad server built for TV, Innovid’s measurement solutions are media-type and buy-type (direct vs programmatic) agnostic, enabling trustworthy third-party analysis. Real-Time Analysis (In-flight) and Future Planning: Innovid’s pixel-less solutions provide always-on analysis enabling marketers to execute in-flight optimizations. Innovid Insights also powers data-backed campaign planning initiatives to strategically optimize future campaigns. Marketers can execute optimizations based on reach (total/unique), frequency (low, medium, and high), publisher-level overlap, as well as by costs (cost per total and/or cost per unique reach).

Innovid’s pixel-less solutions provide always-on analysis enabling marketers to execute in-flight optimizations. Innovid Insights also powers data-backed campaign planning initiatives to strategically optimize future campaigns. Marketers can execute optimizations based on reach (total/unique), frequency (low, medium, and high), publisher-level overlap, as well as by costs (cost per total and/or cost per unique reach). Seamless Measurement and Delivery: Innovid takes a contemporary approach providing MRC accredited impression delivery married with granular measurement solutions to drive in-flight and future planning CTV optimizations.

“Innovid Insights allowed us a new and interesting view into how our CTV investments work together,” said Phil Hruska, Media Department Head, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Innovid gave us the ability to leverage a single platform to gain a streamlined view of our campaigns. We appreciate their agnostic perspective and we are excited to see them continue their unique measurement of the video ecosystem.”

To download Decoding CTV Measurement: An In-depth Look at Reach, Frequency and ROI and learn more about how marketers can benefit from Innovid Insights, visit here .

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, audio, and DOOH. Our platform seamlessly connects all media, delivering superior advertising experiences across the audience journey. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About ANA

The ANA’s (Association of National Advertisers) mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA’s membership consists of U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, nonprofits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.