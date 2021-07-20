ORBCOMM Announces Breakthrough in Total Tractor to Trailer Connected Intelligence

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has launched a wireless Tractor ID sensor, which enables trailer pairing confirmation for improved driver and operational efficiency. This latest innovation in ORBCOMM’s smart truck solution is focused on bringing total tractor to trailer intelligence for enhanced visibility, efficiency, safety and experience to fleets, drivers and their customers.



The ORBCOMM Tractor ID sensor’s advanced Bluetooth and radar filtering technology ensures the tractor will connect to the desired trailer, while filtering out nearby trailers that could otherwise lead to inaccurate pairings. The Tractor ID sensor immediately determines a correct or incorrect tractor-trailer pairing, the beginning or ending of moves and trailer connects or disconnects. When the driver connects to a trailer, an automated notification is sent through the integrated ORBCOMM platform to the customer’s dispatch system to validate the proper trailer connection before the driver leaves the yard. The ruggedized peripheral contains a built-in battery designed to last 7-plus years, ensuring continuous usage without requiring an external power source, and saves power by remaining latent until it finds a unit to connect to.

Currently, ORBCOMM’s reliable sensor integrates exclusively with its solar-powered telematics device, the GT 1200 series, to improve fleet visibility, monitoring and management. With this enhancement to ORBCOMM’s smart truck portfolio, transportation customers can leverage a complete, nose-to-tail solution to gain deep data insights, keep their drivers safe and streamline their operations.

“We’re excited to bring a unique and innovative approach to solving the tractor pairing problem for transportation customers with our new wireless Tractor ID sensor,” said Gregg Plonisch, ORBCOMM’s Vice President of Product Management. “This sensor is a significant enhancement to our smart truck solution, which combines advanced telematics, analytics and connectivity to create a complete smart truck solution that offers optimal insight into the fleet’s entire operations through one integrated platform.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

