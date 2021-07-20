Industry Veteran Rosie Medina Appointed as VP of Sales and Marketing for Promex Industries, Inc. Divisions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promex Industries, a biotech microelectronics manufacturer specializing in heterogeneous integration of key subsystems for medical, diagnostic, and life sciences devices, announced that industry veteran and longtime employee, Rosie Medina, has been named VP of Sales and Marketing for both divisions of Promex Industries Inc.: the Promex Medical and Biotech Division in Santa Clara and the QP Technologies Semiconductor Packaging Division located in Escondido, California.



In this expanded role, Medina assumes overall responsibility to build the customer base, revenue streams, brands, sales organizations, and marketing activities for both divisions. “Rosie has made significant contributions to Promex Industries throughout her tenure with the company,” said Dick Otte, president and CEO of Promex Industries. “She has been an invaluable resource to both organizations, most recently driving the successful rebranding of Quik-Pak into QP Technologies. She has consistently contributed to the company’s growth, and I am confident that both divisions will flourish under her leadership.”

Medina joined Promex Industries in 2015. She has over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry serving commercial, medical, and mil-aero customers. In managing business development, sales, marketing and customer support, she plays a vital role in supporting both divisions’ growth. Rosie also works closely with executive management on strategic engineering and manufacturing initiatives designed to fast track customer’s products from prototype to volume production. After attending Evergreen Valley College in San Jose, California, Medina launched a career in customer service at Norsk Engineering. She later joined CORWIL Technology, where she held various sales and customer support positions before being named director of medical technology business development.

About Promex Industries, Inc.

Promex Industries, Inc. comprises two divisions. The Promex Medical and Biotech Division is a fully integrated cGMP manufacturer of FDA compliant Class II/III medical device & biotech assemblies located in the heart of Silicon Valley. QP Technologies (formerly Quik-Pak) is a leading provider of microelectronic packaging and assembly, wafer preparation, and substrate design and development services located in the San Diego, California, region. Both divisions offer advanced package design and materials consulting, with onsite scalable services that include heterogeneous assembly, RoHS-optimized SMT, wafer thinning, dicing, wire bonding, flip chip and overmolding. Promex also holds a CA FDB license and both divisions are ISO 13485:2016 / ISO 9001:2015 certified and ITAR registered.