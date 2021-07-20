LaunchDarkly Achieves FedRAMP Moderate “In Process” Status

OAKLAND, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform that software teams across industries use to build better software faster with less risk, today announced that it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s (FedRAMP) “In Process” designation at the moderate impact level.



The company is currently working with its sponsor, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), to achieve FedRAMP authorization. This designation solidifies LaunchDarkly’s commitment to serving clients in the public sector with its innovative DevSecOps technology.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring for cloud products and services. Its certification process includes an in-depth examination of a solution's data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of its cloud services.

“We are pleased to achieve the in-process status, which is a key milestone for authorization,” said Edith Harbaugh, LaunchDarkly’s CEO and co-founder. “The public sector faces a unique set of challenges while also managing high expectations from citizens, so we are committed to helping government agencies like CMS build better applications and reduce risk in their DevSecOps processes while maintaining the speed needed to roll out new features and stay ahead of compliance requirements.”

Achieving the FedRAMP “in process” status showcases LaunchDarkly’s commitment to security and compliance while serving the public sector. LaunchDarkly has also achieved ISO 27001 and SOC-2 Type II certification , and is GDPR and Privacy Shield compliant.

“The past few years of working with our Federal customers has helped us harden and secure our commercial Feature Management platform, which now evaluates over twenty trillion feature flags daily. This FedRAMP designation means more Federal Agencies can now be on the cutting edge in DevSecOps,” noted John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly’s CTO and co-founder.

To learn more about how LaunchDarkly supports the public sector, visit this page .

About LaunchDarkly

Founded in 2014 by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly is the leading feature management platform software teams across industries use to build better software faster with less risk. With LaunchDarkly, development teams control their entire feature lifecycles from concept to launch to value. Serving over 1800 customers, LaunchDarkly is used by teams at Atlassian, HashiCorp, Intuit, and more. LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and on the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

