PBA Group of Companies Tops Off The Dorian

CALGARY, Alberta, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBA Group of Companies and EllisDon are proud to announce the official topping off of The Dorian, a $110 Million 27-story dual-brand Marriott Autograph Collection and Courtyard Marriott hotel that will feature 308 luxury rooms in downtown Calgary. This much anticipated milestone marks the completion of the structural phase of the building, which has been overseen by EllisDon, bringing Calgary’s newest luxe hotel one floor closer to reality.



Located at 525 5th Avenue SW, between 5th Street and 4th Street, The Dorian will be two hotels in one beautiful tower. The upper portion of the tower will house 133 Autograph Collection rooms, while the lower portion of the tower will be home to 175 Courtyard Marriott rooms.

“We are really excited about The Dorian and the role we envision this hotel property playing in the revitalizing of Calgary’s downtown,” said Patricia Phillips, CEO of PBA Group of Companies. “Not only will it immediately create 150 jobs for the local economy, but it will also benefit the hard-hit hospitality and tourism sector here as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and begin to welcome tourists back to our world class city.”

The Dorian, inspired by Oscar Wilde and his provocative novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, will create a sophisticated, design-forward, vibrant space for travelers and locals alike while also making a significant impact on Calgary’s downtown skyline and economy. The Dorian will also feature Calgary’s first 27th floor outdoor patio and resto lounge.

“EllisDon is proud to be PBA’s construction manager for the Dorian Hotel and equally proud to celebrate the topping off milestone, which has been accomplished in large part due to the efforts of our subsidiary, EllisDon Forming,” said Jeff Fox, Senior Vice President at EllisDon. “The concrete structure has been topped off on schedule and has been built with a high degree of quality and safety. Congratulations to the EllisDon project team and to the leadership at PBA.”

Slated to open in June 2022, The Dorian was the first Marriott property in Alberta to be awarded an Autograph Collection hotel. Just like the Autograph Collection’s tagline ‘exactly like nothing else’, the Dorian will also emphasize and showcase the best of Calgary with a community-focused business model that will integrate local suppliers for items the hotel needs, from food and beverage offerings to soap and linens, and procuring art from local artists and artisans.

For more information and updates on The Dorian, please visit www.thedorian.ca

About PBA Group of Companies

PBA Group is a full-spectrum real estate company based in Calgary, providing integrated commercial real estate solutions through its operating entities PBA Land & Development, PBA Management, PBA Hotels, and PBA Investments. PBA envisions a world in which their partners connect through shared values and inspire a new sense of discovery and identity in the communities they touch. PBA’s mission is to connect people every day to make space for dreams. In 2020, PBA celebrated 55 years in business and is proudly women-owned and led.

