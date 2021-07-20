Konica Minolta to Host First Hybrid Event for Dealers Since Start of Pandemic

Ramsey, NJ, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced plans to bring a large number of its dealers together with its key executives for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19. The event theme, “Full Throttle,” represents Konica Minolta’s renewed commitment to help dealer partners focus on growth opportunities amid an evolving business landscape by building and enhancing their digital transformation (DX) offerings. The Dealer Summit will be held August 23 to 25 at its U.S. Headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey.

“We are excited to be the first manufacturer in our industry to host a hybrid dealer event with both live and remote participants,” said Sam Errigo, COO, Konica Minolta. “As we reunite, we see this as the perfect opportunity to reset and plan for the future together. We look forward to sharing our latest strategies and hearing from our dealers on how we can help them drive success.”

In this new work environment created by the pandemic, dealers are faced with dynamic market changes and need to consider how to optimize their business relevancy and safeguard future revenue. Many businesses are adopting hybrid work models, which presents considerable challenges for print revenue streams. Konica Minolta itself has adapted to a more flexible work style for roles that support mobile work, supporting workplace and technology changes based on industry research and market dynamics. These changes, coupled with supply chain issues – which are expected to continue into early next year – substantiate how imperative it is for dealers to diversify their offerings if they have not already done so.

The Dealer Summit will address these marketplace disruptions and serve to motivate and reinvigorate dealers’ business strategy across multiple areas. Dealers can choose educational breakout sessions designed to help them discover, accelerate and augment new opportunities based on what growth path makes the most sense for their business, their market and their customers. Sessions will include:

Workflow Solutions

Production Print

Managed IT

Vertical Markets

Human Resources

Marketing

Konica Minolta will also take the opportunity to unveil its Client Experience Center (CEC), a brand new 18,000 square foot product showroom which showcases the latest technologies revolutionizing the production print industry. The facility hosted hundreds of live and recorded virtual demos over the last year, which became an important selling model and a trend the company expects to continue. Deals were closed on new units sight unseen, and dealers were able to leverage the opportunities offered by the CEC.

Konica Minolta’s new President and CEO Patrick Banno will welcome attendees to the U.S. Headquarters in Ramsey, NJ during the general session. Banno will be joined by Sam Errigo, COO and Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales who will offer a business update and share strategies with dealer partners.

Special guests from Wayne Taylor Racing, including Team Owner Wayne Taylor, Driver Ricky Taylor and Technical Director Brian Pillar will present inspirational stories from the racetrack. The three will share their unique perspectives and learnings from recent race situations where decision-making in a strategic direction ultimately led to the team’s success. The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 show car will also be on site, its first time on public display.

“We are so excited to reunite in person with our dealers to communicate and share ideas to reset and reinvigorate the channel,” said Laura Blackmer. “This is an epic event for us and a great setting to renew our commitment to their continued success and look to the future together.”

