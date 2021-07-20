Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

| Source: Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable August 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at July 30, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.80 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.50.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details
  
Class A Share (DF)$0.10000
Preferred Share (DF.PR.A)$0.04792
Ex-Dividend Date:July 29, 2021
Record Date:July 30, 2021
Payable Date:August 10, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443 
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com