Fast, flexible and built for your needs — Verizon Fios upgrades home internet + TV

Better in-home Internet coverage, no added fees and no annual contracts; now customers get the fastest internet in America1 the way they want

First we broke the bundle, now Mix & Match on Fios changes the game again

As always, Mix & Match has no data caps, annual contracts or extra fees—get what you need AND what you want



Work from home in a way that actually works!

Introducing Whole-Home Wi-Fi, a new Fios feature that gives more coverage where you need it the most

Whole-Home Wi-Fi boosts in-home coverage and security for remote working, schooling, or streaming on more devices

While some competitors limit speeds, Fios has upload speeds up to 25x faster 2 than cable—work from home with less worry

than cable—work from home with less worry What’s more, Fios has the fastest internet in America1

Now more flexibility in how you watch with Fios TV on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV

Watch Fios TV on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD or Amazon Fire TV

Customers gain flexibility to put TVs in new places and connect in new ways throughout their home without the need for a Fios TV box on every TV

All new Fios TV plans come with the intuitive Fios TV One box with voice remote included at no additional charge



Limited-time offer: get a Samsung Chromebook on us!

Switch to Fios Gigabit Connection and get a Samsung Chromebook 4, on us6



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No data caps, no extra fees and no annual contracts. Verizon created unmatched value by breaking the TV and home internet bundle, giving customers fast, reliable internet and content the way they want it with Mix & Match on Fios. Now riding a wave of awards for delivering the fastest Internet in America1, Verizon is putting more power into consumers’ hands with new Mix & Match on Fios features starting July 22 that offer more value for what they need and options to choose what they want.



“Mix & Match broke all the rules when we gave customers more choices for getting reliable internet and the content they love, the way they want it, but that was only the beginning,” said Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group. “The past year has changed the way we live, work and play, and now we're giving Fios customers the flexibility to stay connected and entertain comfortably in more places throughout their home, with no data caps or surprises.”



Starting July 22, customers can sign up for these new features that offer more flexibility for connecting to the internet, watching TV or calling friends and family.

Whole-Home Wi-Fi: working from home in all kinds of places

Fios delivers the fastest internet in America, according to PCMag’s speed tests1, with no data caps and upload speeds up to 25x faster than cable2. The new Whole-Home Wi-Fi offering makes the Fios connection even stronger where you need it the most. It’s the best remedy when floorplans create problem areas where the Internet may not be as reliable.



A router and network extender are included with Whole-Home Wi-Fi when customers select a Fios Gigabit Connection plan. Customers can run the home Wi-Fi health check to discover potential Internet dead zones and, if necessary, use the extender to boost Wi-Fi signal strength into more areas of the home. With the opt-in Home Network Protect offering parental controls to guard against online threats, Whole-Home Wi-Fi improves the Internet experience to meet remote and hybrid work demands3.

Fios TV Home — watch Fios with Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV

Now you can Mix & Match how you watch your favorite shows, too. The Fios TV Home App will be available on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD and Amazon Fire TV beginning July 22, 2021, creating new ways to watch live television with Verizon Fios.



With the voice-powered Fios TV One, now included in new Fios TV packages4, customers get the first Fios TV box included at no additional charge, and can now watch live television on compatible devices throughout their home. Parents can watch live sports events on the Fios box in the living room while kids watch cartoons and teens watch comedies on connected TVs in their bedrooms. With Fios TV One enabling more flexibility, Fios TV users can more easily place TVs in the kitchen, on the back patio or other areas of the house.



Don’t want Fios TV? No problem. Mix & Match gives customers the flexibility to choose a streaming service like SLING or YouTube TV. Sign-up today to get two months of SLING on us5.

Get even more value — and a Samsung Chromebook on us

Switch to Verizon to experience our fastest speeds and our best value on Fios Home Internet. New customers who sign-up for Fios Gigabit Connection get a Samsung Chromebook 4 at no additional cost6. The Samsung Chromebook 4 has a compact design, has a long-lasting battery and delivers a great experience with the ultra-fast speeds of Fios Gigabit Connection.



Fios Gigabit Connection plans include the Fios Home Router and one extender at no additional charge. Customers also get 2TB of Verizon Cloud storage, allowing them to store precious photos, videos and other files in the cloud. For customers who choose the Fios 200/200Mbps or 400/400Mbps Internet plans, Whole-Home Wi-Fi is an optional $20 per month add-on for the router and extender. Customers can rent a router for $15 per month, bring their own compatible router or split equipment costs into monthly payments.



Beginning July 22, visit getfios.com to explore Fios’s new Mix and Match plans. Get Fios and wireless from Verizon to save even more with Verizon Mobile + Home rewards. Visit verizon.com/promos/mobile-and-home/ to learn more about how you can Mix & Match to get the best home Internet and entertainment.

1 Based on PCMag Speed Test results of aggregated speed tiers. © 2020 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

2 Based on comparison of Fios Gigabit Connection wired upload speed of up to 880 Mbps versus advertised cable wired upload speeds for Xfinity Gigabit plan of 35 Mbps, Spectrum Internet Gig plan of 35 Mbps and Optimum 1 Gig plan of 50 Mbps. As of 2/16/2021.

3 Whole-Home Wi-Fi includes one Fios router and Wi-Fi extender rental. Wi-Fi extender provided during or after installation if recommended after Wi-Fi performance analysis by Fios Tech or upon customer request. Self-install includes one router, and if requested by the customer, one extender. Additional extenders available to rent for $10/mo or buy $199. If you change your Fios Gigabit Connection service, router ($15/mo.) and extender rental ($5/mo.) charges are no longer included but may be added for an extra $20/mo.

4 Mix & Match Fios TV Package required. Must have a VMS box and BHR 4 router or later. Maximum two (2) simultaneous streams per VMS box.

5 Offer only available to new SLING customers. Valid 5.19.21 - 2.19.22 for a maximum credit of $35/mo. for 2 months for Sling Blue or Sling Orange, up to $35/mo. for 2 months for select Sling International services, and up to $15/mo. for 3 months for Sling Latino services. You must prepay any additional Sling subscriptions, extras, add-ons and associated taxes that exceed the promotional credit amount. Redeem on Sling.com w/in 60 days of Verizon Fios. Valid payment form required at registration. Local channel availability may vary. After promo ends, Sling service will automatically renew and be billed by Sling at the then-current monthly rate unless canceled at Sling.com. Cancel any time. One offer per eligible Verizon account; cannot be redeemed for cash or credit. Additional terms apply.

6 Offer available 7.22.21-9.21.21. Must install and maintain eligible Fios services in good standing for 65 days and redeem offer w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 2.21.22. We reserve the right to charge back the value of the Samsung promotional device if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Samsung is a registered trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

Kate Jay

kate.jay@verizon.com

@kateharrisjay



Andrew Kameka

andrew.kameka@verizon.com



