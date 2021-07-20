OSF HealthCare Selects Inspirata as Its Cancer Informatics Solution Provider

Tampa, Florida, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata announced today a new partnership with the integrated health system OSF HealthCare.

OSF HealthCare provides state-of-the-art care to nearly three million people throughout Illinois and Michigan with more than 150 locations, including 15 hospitals and two colleges of nursing.

Inspirata’s E-Path suite, drawing on proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) and other clinically optimized AI, is already deployed in over 400 hospitals, cancer centers, and laboratories globally.

Under this partnership, OSF HealthCare will leverage Inspirata’s data abstraction solution, E-Path Plus, to instantly interpret the text of diagnostic reports, identify reportable cases, and route them directly to the relevant cancer registry. “We look forward to applying the powerful and flexible NLP and AI technology that comes packaged in E-Path Plus to accelerate our cancer data abstraction process and thus continue to offer world-class cancer care to our patients,” said Tammy Crebo, Vice President of Clinical Data at OSF HealthCare.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an integrated health system of the stature and size of OSF HealthCare for yet another implementation of our E-Path Plus, the flagship in our family of Cancer Registry-focused solutions,” said Dr. Steve Keresztes, Vice President of Oncology Informatics at Inspirata. “We are proud to be assisting OSF HealthCare in achieving significant time savings and improvements to the overall accuracy and consistency of how clinical data elements are surfaced and abstracted. We have the tremendous opportunity to demonstrate the true value that E-Path Plus brings to all hospitals and integrated healthcare systems.”

About OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners in 150 locations, including 15 hospitals – ten acute care, five critical access – with 2,089 licensed beds, and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. The OSF HealthCare physician network employs more than 1,500 primary care, specialist and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare, through OSF Home Care Services, operates an extensive network of home health and hospice services. It also owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of healthcare-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. More at www.osfhealthcare.org.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

OSF HealthCare Contact:

Shelli Dankoff

Media Relations Supervisor

shelli.j.dankoff@osfhealthcare.org

+1-309-655-3897

Inspirata Contact:

Emil Mladenov

Vice President of Corporate and Digital Marketing

emladenov@inspirata.com

+1-813-467-7616