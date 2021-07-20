Icario’s Annual Rev Up Healthcare Innovation Event Taking Place July 28-29

In-person VIP Event to be Followed by a Series of Online Virtual Events Across Three Days in September

MINNEAPOLIS, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario , the healthcare industry’s largest health action company, today announced its annual healthcare innovation event Rev Up will take place in person on July 28 and 29 at the W Minneapolis - The Foshay. The annual event is designed for change-makers, innovators, and leaders who are passionate about making an impact in healthcare.

This year's Rev Up will aim to motivate, inspire, and educate attendees so that they and their businesses can keep up with the changing healthcare landscape and grow stronger alongside their members. The two-day, in-person event will be an excellent opportunity for healthcare professionals to collaborate and learn from the best minds in healthcare. Aron Ralston, fearless adventurer and subject of the film "127 Hours," will deliver the event's keynote speech.

Throughout the event, attendees will take part in lively and diverse panel discussions and in-depth Q&As, as well as an Innovation Lab hosted by Icario’s top health action researchers and scientists. Speakers and panel participants will include leaders from CVS | Aetna, UnitedHealth Group, Nightingale Partners, BCBS Minnesota, Social Innovation Ventures, the Institute for Clinical Systems Improvement, Shared Purpose Connect and more. A full agenda can be found here . Please note: Due to the live nature of the event, social distancing practices will be in place.

"We're in the middle of a huge transition in this industry, and the shift starts with engagement," said John Gorman, chairman at Nightingale Partners and scheduled speaker at Rev Up. "First you need to be able to find these folks, reach them, and engage them. Then you've got to get them to change -- that's what Rev Up is all about and why people come to this event."

For those unable to attend the in-person event, Icario will also host an online virtual version of Rev Up across three days in September. The virtual event agenda includes:

Sept. 14, 1 p.m. CT: Keynote – “Innovative State: Technology Breakthroughs Making Healthcare Better and New Uses for Data” featuring Aneesh Chopra, first Chief Technology Officer of the United States

Keynote – “Innovative State: Technology Breakthroughs Making Healthcare Better and New Uses for Data” featuring Aneesh Chopra, first Chief Technology Officer of the United States Sept. 21, 1 p.m. CT: “Making the Member Experience Matter – Real Stories Behind Healthcare Engagement” featuring RJ Briscione, Senior Director of SDoH Strategy & Execution, CVS | Aetna

“Making the Member Experience Matter – Real Stories Behind Healthcare Engagement” featuring RJ Briscione, Senior Director of SDoH Strategy & Execution, CVS | Aetna Sept. 28, 1 p.m. CT: “Small Steps to Big Wins – SDoH Interview on Health Equity, Digital Divide, and Other Hot Topics” featuring Nightingale Partners chairman John Gorman and Social Innovation Ventures managing partner Andrey Ostrovsky



Rev Up registration includes virtual entry into all three live presentations, recordings of all panels from the live event, and a Rev Up resources toolkit. Registration will open soon, and more information can be found at https://revupshow.com .

About Icario

Icario is the leading health action company focused on connecting people to health. Icario uses pioneering behavioral research, data science and our adaptive multi-channel platform to deliver personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including eight of the 10 largest health plans. Learn more at www.icariohealth.com .

BOCA Communications for Icario

icario@bocacommunications.com