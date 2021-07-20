Rogers Awarded Best Wireless Network in Alberta

English French

Rogers named “Best in Test” by umlaut1, global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking



Report ranks Rogers as best in overall reliability on its 4G and 5G wireless network

Rogers achieves top scores in the province and its two major cities, Edmonton and Calgary

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, ranked Rogers number one in Alberta, including in Edmonton and Calgary among carriers in wireless voice, data and reliability.

The results confirm that Rogers customers have access to the best wireless network experience in Alberta at a time when connectivity is more important than ever. With the Rogers mobile network, customers enjoy the best performance while they stay connected to the things that matter to them, whether it’s accessing vital services, keeping in touch with loved ones, taking work calls on the go, or streaming the latest movies. For businesses of all sizes, reliable mobile connectivity plays a vital role as many Albertans continue to work remotely.

"At a time when connectivity has been absolutely critical to Albertans, we are proud to provide the best and most reliable wireless network in the province to ensure our customers stay connected,” said Larry Goerzen, President of the Alberta and Prairies Region at Rogers. “From our cities to our rural areas, we continue to invest in our wireless networks for customers across Alberta and this recognition from umlaut, a global leader renowned for its testing methodology, speaks volumes to the commitments we’ve made to support consumers and businesses across the province.”

Rogers was ranked Best in Test and most reliable network overall for the entire province, and also for Edmonton and Calgary. The study also ranked Rogers as the best and most reliable wireless network in all of Canada, and among the top wireless carriers worldwide benchmarked by umlaut.

umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of voice and data services on smartphones based on extensive drive tests throughout Canada. The company assigns an overall score to each Canadian provider by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as making and receiving calls, browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content. umlaut completed drive tests across 30,000 km over the course of 52 days covering major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and connection roads. The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, voice quality, call setup time, and video streaming stability and quality. For more information, visit here.

Since January 2020, Rogers has invested in LTE enhancements and 5G connectivity in more than 450 communities across cities, towns, rural and remote locations in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. As part of this expansion, Rogers rolled out 5G to more than 380 of these communities. These investments build on the company’s recent announcement to combine with Shaw, with plans to invest $6.5 billion to deliver 5G services to communities across Western Canada, and create a new $1 billion Rogers Rural and Indigenous Connectivity Fund to help close the digital divide.

Rogers is focused on partnering and providing reliable 5G connectivity to support Albertans across the province. Earlier this year, the company expanded its 5G network to Sunshine Village in Banff, equipping the ski resort and its customers with next-generation technology.

“The Rogers wireless network quality allows our guests at Banff Sunshine Village to stay connected with friends and family all across the resort,” said Kendra Scurfield, Director of Brand and Communications, Banff Sunshine Village. “From the parking lot to mountain peaks and everywhere in between, we know we can rely on Rogers connectivity.”

Since January 2020, in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Rogers has:

Delivered 5G: Launched Canada’s first, largest, and most reliable 5G network 1 , now reaching more than 380 communities in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

, now reaching more than 380 communities in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Continued network investments: Recently announced agreement with City of Calgary on its Wireless Infrastructure Development Program to help drive local economic development in addition to expansion of Rogers fibre-optic network offering to more than 2500 businesses in Calgary, including public sector, universities, and schools, with reliable high-speed connectivity.

Supported technology innovation: Rogers Internet of Things Chair established at the University of Calgary.

Connected community partners: The Rogers for Business team and Peguis First Nation, the largest First Nation in all of Manitoba, developed game-changing solutions to bridge the digital divide in this community. Rogers has also provided thousands of devices and plans as critical support and essential digital lifelines to women’s shelters, regional Pflag chapters, and to youth organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada to keep youth connected to mentors.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in major Canadian cities in Q4, 2020. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.



