TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

| Source: TDb Split Corp. TDb Split Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable August 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at July 30, 2021.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.75 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.34 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $14.09.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.


Distribution Details 
Class A Share (XTD)$0.05000
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)$0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date:July 29, 2021
Record Date:July 30, 2021
Payable Date:August 10, 2021


