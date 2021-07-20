Zignal Labs Appoints Guy Churchward as New CEO

Appointment Follows Company’s Launch of AI-Based Emerging Narratives Solution, Now Tracking Over 300 Billion Media Stories in Real Time



SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zignal Labs, market-leading pioneer of narrative intelligence solutions used by the world’s largest companies and public sector organizations to detect and respond in real time to the media stories that could harm or help them, today announced that industry veteran Guy Churchward has joined the company as CEO. Adam Beaugh, the company’s Co-Founder and most recent CEO, will step into the role of President.

“Starting with the pandemic and throughout this year, we’ve seen exponential growth in demand for our platform among businesses and the public sector worldwide,” said Adam Beaugh, President and Co-Founder of Zignal Labs. “The platform we have been building over the past ten years, with cutting-edge natural language processing capabilities applied to real time, big data media sets, gives us an unparalleled advantage. Guy, with his deep experience and history of successfully scaling sophisticated enterprise technologies like Zignal’s, is the ideal person to lead us now. We are truly delighted to welcome him to the company.”

Churchward is an accomplished five-time CEO, with leadership roles in nine companies with successful outcomes. He has deep experience in enterprise data management technologies, including security, cloud computing, and data orchestration, management, and protection. He most recently served as CEO of Datera, and had a notable tenure as President of the Core Technologies Division at Dell EMC. He joins the company on the heels of its breakthrough launch of Zignal Emerging Narratives, the first product of its kind to automatically detect narratives developing in real time from hundreds of billions of individual media stories.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Zignal Labs now, given the current global climate of proliferating mis- and disinformation, and the myriad ways we see media stories and social chatter profoundly impacting business and governments,” said Churchward. “It is critical today to give organizations the ability to see around corners, and to understand and act on that which has not yet fully emerged. Zignal’s vision and technology is so unique that this became only the third time in my career I’ve found myself passionately desiring a role.”

The ability to detect, understand, and shape narratives in real time is critical today. Zignal’s Narrative Intelligence Cloud leverages proprietary AI and full-fidelity traditional, broadcast, social, and alternative media data to provide C-suite executives across risk, security, communications, strategy, marketing, and operations with machine detection of narratives, automatically updated risk assessments, and vital information regarding stories’ emergence, spread, sentiment, and authenticity.

“Zignal’s significant progress establishing itself as the market leader in narrative intelligence solutions, and the huge and growing demand for the company’s unique capabilities, made it clear to the Board that this was the perfect time to hit the accelerator,” said Jim Hornthal, Zignal Labs’ Chairman of the Board. “Guy understands what it takes to scale innovative, sophisticated technologies, and to lead talented teams to achieve their full potential. His entire career has, in effect, been the ideal preparation for him to take Zignal to the next level.”

About Zignal Labs

Zignal’s Narrative Intelligence Cloud analyzes billions of digital stories in real time to help customers discover and manage the narratives that can help or harm them. Used by the world’s largest companies and public sector organizations, Zignal’s natural language processing and machine learning algorithms identify risks and opportunities as they emerge, and provide insight into how to shape the narratives that matter. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zignal serves customers around the world, including Expedia, Synchrony, Prudential, The Public Good Projects, and Uber.

