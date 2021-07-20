Save the Date for Sirius Tech Blitz (Formerly Madness)!

Durham, NC, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College football, the first day of fall, all-star partners and innovative technology can mean only one thing: Sirius Madness is back, and better than ever this year as Sirius Tech Blitz! Join Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius) and over 25 of its premier technology partners—including Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft and NetApp—when they kick off the 2021 season with the Carolinas’ premier technology conference on Thursday, September 23 at the Durham Convention Center.

The Madness goes on, and the fun continues when Sirius brings together the latest technology trends and the excitement of the NCAA football season for Tech Blitz! Wear your favorite college football gear and show your support for your team during this all-star, pre-season technology event. Attendees will have a first-row seat for all the action, including more than 40 breakout sessions, solution-focused presentations, panel discussions, technical deep dives and more. The day will conclude with happy hour. Don’t sit on the bench, visit http://madness.siriuscom.com/ to learn more about, and register for, Sirius Tech Blitz 2021!

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in Digital Infrastructure, Security, Cloud, Managed Services, and Business Innovation (Digital and Data). Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.