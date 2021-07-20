Blink Charging Appoints Technology and Infrastructure Leader, Carmen Perez-Carlton to Board of Directors

Perez-Carlton‘s experience as former President of FPL FiberNet and Crown Castle advisor will accelerate Blink’s infrastructure expansion plans

Miami Beach, FL , July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), Blink, a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the appointment of Carmen Perez-Carlton to its Board of Directors. Ms. Perez-Carlton will also chair the Company’s newly established Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee.

Ms. Perez-Carlton was President of FPL FiberNet, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. until it was acquired by Crown Castle, Inc. in 2017. She then served as an independent advisor to Crown Castle, providing input and strategic guidance on matters related to mergers and acquisitions, strategy and business development opportunities. Leading up to her tenure as president, Ms. Perez-Carlton served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Director of Finance and Accounting at FiberNet. Prior to FiberNet, she held senior management roles for Florida Power & Light, Co. Prior to joining FPL she was an audit manager at Deloitte serving large clients. In addition to her experience as an executive and board member for publicly-traded companies, Ms. Perez-Carlton has also served on multiple non-profit organization’s boards. She has been recognized by Capacity Media as one of the top women in the telecommunications industry.

Ms. Perez-Carlton is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Uniti Group Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, construction and operation of mission-critical communications infrastructure. She also serves as a member and a financial expert of Uniti’s Audit Committee and as a member of Uniti’s Governance Committee.

“We are excited to announce Carmen’s addition to our Board of Directors” stated Michael D. Farkas, Founder Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “She brings many years of senior executive experience, including leadership roles in operations, finance, sales and marketing. We are confident that she’s ideally suited to provide advice and guidance as Blink continues to grow and evolve as an innovator and leader in EV infrastructure. As chair of our newly formed Environmental, Social and Governance Committee she will be at the forefront of our Company’s development in these important areas and we look forward to her contributions.”

Carmen Perez-Carlton commented, “I’m extremely excited to be joining Blink Charging’s Board of Directors. As a well-established leader in the EV charging industry, Blink is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the tremendous and growing marketplace interest and support of the EV industry. I look forward to offering my perspective and ideas to assist the Company’s strategic growth and am especially excited for the opportunity to help further the development of Blink’s ESG efforts moving forward.”

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

