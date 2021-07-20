UAE dietary supplements market is expected to reach USD155.85 million by 2026

New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Dietary Supplements Market, By Product Type,, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05470653/?utm_source=GNW

Besides, increasing health consciousness and rising number of gyms and wellness centers are contributing to the increased sales of dietary supplements.

Furthermore, increasing working class population base & busy lifestyle and government initiatives, etc. are some other factors that are fuelling the country’s dietary supplements market. Due to rapidly increasing online distribution channels and efficient logistic support, companies have access to a much broader consumer base across the country. In addition, rising working population and busy lifestyle are positively impacting the market of dietary supplements in UAE.

UAE government launched three national initiatives: the UAE Wellbeing Model for Residential Communities, the Community Wellbeing Nutrition Program, and the implementation of the Community Program for Active Lifestyle.The Community Wellbeing Nutrition Program initiative will promote well-being by establishing standards for consumers, producers, and suppliers, as well as implementing a set of motivational and educational community nutrition programmes and activities for people of all ages.



Furthermore, the Wellbeing Working Group’s initiatives are aimed at implementing and maintaining unified programs and regulations that control nutrition in the UAE, as well as increasing the number of healthy diet programs for children. Launch of initiatives by the government aimed at improving wellbeing are driving the sales of dietary supplements in the country.

UAE dietary supplements market is categorized into product type, form, distribution channel, application, end user, region and company.In terms of product type, the UAE dietary supplements market is segmented into combination dietary supplement, vitamin, herbal supplement, fish oil & omega fatty acid, protein and others.



Among which, combination dietary supplements accounted for more than 40% of market shares in the country’s dietary supplements market in 2020 and the segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period on account of rising adoption of preventive health measures among the consumers due to the ongoing pandemic.

In terms of region, the UAE dietary supplements market is categorized into Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Rest of UAE. Among which, Dubai is the dominant region in UAE dietary supplements market in 2020 followed by Abu Dhabi and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period due to changing lifestyles and preferences, increasing working class population & busy lifestyle, rising per capita income, and growing urban population, etc.

Some of the major players operating in the UAE dietary supplements market are Bayer Middle East FZE, Vitabiotics Ltd., Pfizer Gulf FZ LLC, Abbott laboratories S.A., MusclePharm Corporation and others.



