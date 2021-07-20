CNH Industrial Congratulates 2021 Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards Winners for North America

Burr Ridge, July 20, 2021



CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announced the winners of the 2021 Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards for North America. It is dedicated to the memory of Sergio Marchionne, former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and CNH Industrial respectively.

The worldwide annual Student Achievement Awards Program embodies a long-standing tradition within CNH Industrial and was designed to promote education, invest into talent, and give back to the community. The program recognizes children of CNH Industrial employees for their academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular activities and community service. It is open to students who have graduated in the previous year with either a high school diploma or an associate’s or bachelor’s degree and is offered in all countries where CNH Industrial has a significant presence.

The award ceremony for the winning North American students and their families was held online. CNH Industrial Chair Suzanne Heywood and CNH Industrial Chief Executive Officer Scott Wine delivered a special video message to all winners congratulating them and praising them for their commitment, dedication and passion.

“This year marks the 25th edition of our Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards – an important milestone that speaks to the value that we see in both education and the pursuit of excellence,“ said Suzanne Heywood. “Since the start of the program in 1996, we've honored more than 40,000 students in 16 countries. All of you should be incredibly proud of your achievements. You have all demonstrated not only academic excellence but also your dedication to your local community.”

Wine commended the students’ abilities to tackle challenges, “Obtaining your diploma or a college degree is always an achievement worthy of acclaim, but all of you did so during a global pandemic that presented unique difficulties, and you have earned our deepest respect for your strength and resilience. You have clearly demonstrated your ability to learn and grow in these uncertain times, while having a positive impact on your local communities through volunteerism and extracurricular activities. You should be very proud of your accomplishments, confident in your potential, and excited for your future. Congratulations to you and your parents on this well-deserved success!”

The 17 winners of the North America region were selected from a group of highly qualified high school and college graduates for their exceptional academic performance, as well as their participation in extracurricular initiatives and contributions to their community.

Bachelor’s Degree Category

Marie Dix, child of Peter Dix (Burr Ridge, IL)

Sarah Klag, child of Tina Klag (New Holland, PA)

Serena Tolani, child of Ravi Tolani (Burr Ridge, IL)

Mallory Woods, child of Scott Woods (Grand Island, NE)

High School Category

Rishi Chiratanagandla, child of Venugopal Chiratanagandla (Burr Ridge, IL)

Gledilyn Florece, child of Glenn Florece (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada)

Jim James, child of James Thannikary (Burr Ridge, IL)

Caitlin Morey, child of Daniel Morey (Burr Ridge, IL)

Thalia Myers-Cohen, child of Steve Caudill (Burr Ridge, IL)

Anjaly Nagarajan, child of Sundar Nagarajan (Racine, WI)

Ai-Nhi Nguyen, child of Khanh Nguyen (Wichita, KS)

Brandon Nielsen, child of Cyndi Nielsen (Racine, WI)

Hannah Pedersen, child of James Pedersen (Grand Island, NE)

Natilee Richardson, child of Michelle Younger (Cameron, MO)

Pooja Shet, child of Chandrakanth Shet (Burr Ridge, IL)

Mackenzie Vogt, child of Rick Vogt (Grand Island, NE)

Addison Warner, child of Kristine Warner (Grand Island, NE)

CNH Industrial has 12 manufacturing plants, 12 research and development centers, and a workforce of 8,500 in North America. The Company designs and manufactures a range of vehicles from tractors, combines and other agricultural machinery to construction equipment, commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, in addition to developing powertrain solutions for on-road, off-road and marine vehicles.





CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com





