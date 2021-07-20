New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market, By Type of Carriage, By Type Of Machinery, By Type Of Door, By End User By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205068/?utm_source=GNW



United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market stood at USD3168.47 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6.14% until 2026. Growth in the United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market is driven by their widespread usage in residential, commercial, and industrial areas, including shopping malls, railway and metro stations, hotels, airports, public buildings, high-rise apartments, etc. The market has been primarily swayed by rapid urbanization, substantial evolution of architecture and increased government initiatives for construction sector. The high demand for escalators is backed by the increase in demand for better traffic management spaces and updated government standards for smart infrastructure.



Based on type of carriage, the market can be segmented into Passenger, Freight and Others.Passenger type of carriage dominated the market in 2020 due to the construction of many high-rise buildings in the country.



Moreover, passenger type of carriage is also expected to witness growth as it is specifically designed for transporting passengers, with comprehensive safety measures and beautiful interior decoration.



Based on type of machinery, the market is segmented into Traction and Hydraulic. The Traction type of machinery dominated the market with a share of 78.45% in 2020 due its higher speed as compared to variant. Besides, the traction system finds application in tall, modern, new buildings as it is more energy-efficient as the counterweight balances the carload, whereas the hydraulic system needs to push the car against gravity and hence requires more energy.



Based on Type of Door, the market can be segmented into Automatic and Manual.The Automatic segment is expected to lead the market as they are cautiously designed to ensure safety for children, people with disabilities.



Based on End User, the market can be segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. The Residential Segment is expected to lead the market due to surge in high-rise buildings in the country.



Based on region, London held the largest share with around 42.26% share in the United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market in 2020 and the segment is expected to maintain the market dominance during the forecast period owing to the presence of major players and large urban population in the region.



Some of the major players in the United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market include Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Ltd UK, KONE PLC, ThyssenKrupp Elevators UK, ORONA UK, Fujitec UK Ltd., UK Lift & Escalator Company Ltd, Titan Elevators, LIFTKOM GB LIMITED, Kleemann Lifts UK Ltd. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022-2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market based on type of carriage, type of machinery, type of door, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Elevators and Escalators manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Maintenance and repair companies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Elevators and Escalators

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market, By Type of Carriage:

o Passenger

o Freight

o Others

• United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market, By Type of Machinery:

o Traction

o Hydraulic

• United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market, By Type of Doors:

o Automatic

o Manual

• United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market, By Region:

o London

o North West

o South East

o East Angila

o Scotland

o West Midlands

o East Midlands

o Yorkshire and the Humberside

o North East

o South West

o Northern Ireland

o Wales



Competitive Landscape

:



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205068/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________