Huntsville Botanical Garden Opens New Summer Event ‘Night Blooms’ Tomorrow Night

Huntsville, AL, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Huntsville Botanical Garden is opening its newest summer event, “Night Blooms,” presented by PNC Bank, on July 21. Featuring thousands of lights and botanical lanterns, the evening event has never before been held at the Garden, and it offers a new and unique experience for guests of all ages.

“The Garden is known for being a place to spend time with loved ones in nature, whether it’s during a special program or a regular daytime visit,” said Sue Wagner, chief executive officer of the Garden. “Night Blooms is built on that same principle, the joy of sharing a memorable experience with friends and family. But at Night Blooms, you will experience the Garden like you never have before. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Night Blooms takes guests on a one-mile walking journey through the Garden, where they will discover vignettes of botanical lanterns integrated into the natural surroundings. Designed and handmade by trained artisans, these lanterns reimagine plants and wildlife as illuminated, technicolor and larger than life. Additional lighting effects complete the immersive experience that transforms the Garden’s landscape with light.

Named one of the top tourist attractions in the state by the Alabama Tourism Department, the Garden is a popular year-round destination for both local residents and tourists. Night Blooms is expected to attract more than 50,000 guests throughout the 10 weeks of the event. It is a summer activity designed for visitors from northeastern Alabama and surrounding states, as well as tourists traveling through the area.

“Night Blooms is all about encouraging visitors to see art in a new way, and PNC is excited to once again work with the Huntsville Botanical Garden team to help bring such a creative exhibit to Huntsville for families and visitors to enjoy throughout the summer,” said Nick Willis, PNC regional president for North and Central Alabama.

Night Blooms will take place at the Huntsville Botanical Garden Wednesday through Sunday evenings, July 21 through Sept. 26. Ticket prices range from $20 to $35 for adults and $12 to $23 for children, and all tickets must be reserved in advance for a designated entry time. Tickets and additional information about the event can be found at hsvbg.org/NightBlooms.

