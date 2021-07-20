New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Italy Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106056/?utm_source=GNW

Italy also has the highest international deliveries share than any other country in the region and its international shipments have dominated the domestic shipments in recent years. The growing e-commerce industry helped the market to record a high number of shipments and deliveries during the study period. The B2B segment of the market has been performing well and the B2C segment holds a high growth rate and is anticipated to continue the same during the forecast period. The express deliveries which are highly time-bound when compared to the courier and parcel services have started to grab major share with the increase in one-day and same-day delivery promises by the retailers. This also helped the domestic segment to record high growth number of transactions during the study period and is anticipated to continue the same in the forecast period. Italy CEP market is relatively consolidated with the top 3 companies occupying a major share of the market. The domestic company BRT occupies a major share in both the domestic and international deliveries across the country.



Key Market Trends

Growing e-commerce Industry is Anticipated to Drive the Market Growth



The e-commerce market in Italy has been growing with a moderate internet penetration rate, and a relatively low urban population compared to the remaining European countries. The growing e-commerce sector, along with the strong cross-border trade, has been driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising consumer preference for shopping online through several e-commerce portals is also boosting the market growth. The cross-border trade is also driven by the lack of availability in the domestic market and the customer’s openness to products that are produced or manufactured within the European Union.



International Deliveries are Anticipated to be the Faster Growing Segment of the Market



During the study period, the domestic courier services have contributed a major share to the total market revenues yet the international deliveries have also gained more significance and are anticipated to continue the same in the forecast period and become the faster-growing segment of the market. The quality road infrastructure, strong cross-border relationships with the neighboring countries, and the developed air infrastructure have helped the growth of the market segment along with the increased demand for express deliveries and one-day deliveries. Efficient tracking solutions offered by the market players have ensured the safety of packages and helped to gain more customer confidence.



Competitive Landscape

Italy Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market is relatively consolidated with the top 3 companies occupying a major share of the market. With the growing demand for CEP services in the country, the companies are becoming more competitive to capture the huge opportunity. The international players are making strategic investments to establish a regional logistics network, such as the opening of new distribution centers, smart warehouses, etc. The local companies are facing high competition with multinational companies that have a comparatively well-developed infrastructure.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106056/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________