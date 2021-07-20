Iovate Continues Aggressive Growth With Strategic Hire Of New SVP Of Data Science & Analytics

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc./Iovate USA Inc. (“Iovate”) is pleased to announce that Andrew Reid has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President of Data Science & Analytics.

Reid's extensive background includes leadership roles at Weber Shandwick, Noodle Partners, Octagon and Jack Morton Worldwide. He was also the founder and Chief Technology Officer of SponsorHub, a platform that created significant new transparency and liquidity within the sponsorship industry. SponsorHub was acquired by Rentrak in 2015 and merged into ComScore as part of a $768 million stock acquisition in 2016.

Reid will be based in New York, New York, where he currently serves as Chair of the Social Media Council at the Advertising Research Foundation and holds an Entrepreneur in Residence title at the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator.

Iovate’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jarrod Jordan commented that “Andrew’s vast experience as a product leader, builder and growth hacker will be a great asset for the company as we cultivate new revenue streams and refine existing ones. His depth of knowledge, which ranges from entrepreneurship, to sales, to Artificial Intelligence, will touch every facet of our organization.”

“I am excited to join Iovate as it transitions from a pioneer to an innovator within the nutrition and supplement space,” Reid said. “The further integration of Data Science and Analytics in everything that we do will only further the end goal of connecting our exceptional brands with the consumers who love them, as well as introduce our products to those who may not have had any idea we existed in the first place.”

Andrew joined the team on July 12, 2021.

About Iovate Health Sciences:

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With brand innovations like MuscleTech®, Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Purely Inspired®, Hydroxycut®, and XP Sports®, the company is committed to be the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide. Iovate products are available nationwide at GNC®, the Vitamin Shoppe®, Bodybuilding.com®, Walmart®, Target®, Walgreen’s®, Sam’s Club®, Amazon® and other fine retailers.

Attachment